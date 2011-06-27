  1. Home
Used 2016 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Avalon Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
Engine TypeHybridHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG404040
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/39 mpg40/39 mpg40/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)680.0/663.0 mi.680.0/663.0 mi.680.0/663.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG404040
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5700 rpm200 hp @ 5700 rpm200 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeHybridHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesyesno
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesnono
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesyes
Protection Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
JBL premium brand stereo systemyesnono
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
JBL premium brand speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
11 total speakersyesnono
8 total speakersnoyesno
9 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
Hide Away Cargo Netyesyesyes
Cargo Toteyesyesyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyesyesyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyesyes
Ashtray Kityesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
premium leatheryesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyesnono
ventilated passenger seatyesnono
10 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyesnono
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
leathernoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesnono
multi-level heatingyesnono
rear ventilation ductsnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
Door Edge Guardsyesyesyes
Special Coloryesyesyes
Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Lower Door Moldingsyesyesyes
Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Length195.3 in.195.3 in.195.3 in.
Curb weight3638 lbs.3594 lbs.3594 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.116.3 cu.ft.116.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
Exterior Colors
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
Interior Colors
  • Almond, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Almond, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Almond, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P215/55R17 tiresyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,950
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Starting MSRP
$36,650
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
