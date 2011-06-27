Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Limited Avalon Hybrid review (Lexus es300h compared) jxanders , 02/18/2013 38 of 39 people found this review helpful I started the Hybrid sedan research 3 months ago. I decided on the Lexus es300h - I put the deposit and ordered the car with the features I wanted. During the 3 week wait for the Lexus I saw the Avalon Hybrid online. During lunch I decided to go take a look, but didn't have time for a test drive. The exterior comparison was about the same for me; almost the same side profile look. The front & back of the car is different, but I liked both the same. The Interior was the difference maker. The Avalon just felt better and the controls made more sense. Plus the fact with the Limited Avalon model compared to the Lexus had more features than the Lexus and was $4500 cheaper! Report Abuse

Best I have ever owned bill1941 , 05/29/2013 XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Purchased my Avalon Hybrid 2 weeks ago and cannot believe how Toyota developed a "near perfect car". During the first week, after being completely blown away at the overall quality, inside and out, the gas mileage was a shocker!! The first tank of gas delivered 47.7 MPG. Now on the second fill-up and am averaging 44.6 MPG. Driving has been mixture of highway and city/town. WOW. What a surprise. Great value!! Has been a great value. Still gets 42 mpg. After 7 years still feels like a new car! Will be very difficult to part with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A Lexus in Toyota Clothing? robsis , 05/20/2013 24 of 25 people found this review helpful What an amazing car. My wife and I took our '11 Avalon in for service and drove out with the '13 Hybrid. We drove Prii and the Camry Hybrid and there was no comparison to the Avalon Hybrid. Smooth, quiet (quietest car I've driven at 70/75!), handles much more securely than the '11, lots of room, great job on the interior making it both inviting and sporty. We were concerned about the CVT trans and the power and boy were we proven wrong. Not as strong as the V6 but pretty darn close. Transition from gas engine to electric is seamless and no 'rubberband' feel like on many CVTs. . Visibility is excellent. Overall a superb upgrade to the previous model and an excellent upscale sedan!

Welcome to the 21st Century! jkunkle , 03/19/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful "Traded in an '08 Acura MDX for my new 2013 Avalon Hybrid Limited and three days later I'm still high with exuberance that I don't expect will wear off anytime soon. Let me qualify myself as a motorhead from the age of five, car guy all my life, even retired from a lifelong career in automotive. This car is the most unbelievable, technological achievement I've ever witnessed come from an auto manufacture that is reasonably affordable and luxuriously useful and super economical. I could write a book on it's attributes ranging from luxury, comfort and pleasantness as a people mover. Yes, it's true what you might have read, that the Avalon is better than it's Lexus cousin.