Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews
Limited Avalon Hybrid review (Lexus es300h compared)
I started the Hybrid sedan research 3 months ago. I decided on the Lexus es300h - I put the deposit and ordered the car with the features I wanted. During the 3 week wait for the Lexus I saw the Avalon Hybrid online. During lunch I decided to go take a look, but didn't have time for a test drive. The exterior comparison was about the same for me; almost the same side profile look. The front & back of the car is different, but I liked both the same. The Interior was the difference maker. The Avalon just felt better and the controls made more sense. Plus the fact with the Limited Avalon model compared to the Lexus had more features than the Lexus and was $4500 cheaper!
Best I have ever owned
Purchased my Avalon Hybrid 2 weeks ago and cannot believe how Toyota developed a "near perfect car". During the first week, after being completely blown away at the overall quality, inside and out, the gas mileage was a shocker!! The first tank of gas delivered 47.7 MPG. Now on the second fill-up and am averaging 44.6 MPG. Driving has been mixture of highway and city/town. WOW. What a surprise. Great value!! Has been a great value. Still gets 42 mpg. After 7 years still feels like a new car! Will be very difficult to part with it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Lexus in Toyota Clothing?
What an amazing car. My wife and I took our '11 Avalon in for service and drove out with the '13 Hybrid. We drove Prii and the Camry Hybrid and there was no comparison to the Avalon Hybrid. Smooth, quiet (quietest car I've driven at 70/75!), handles much more securely than the '11, lots of room, great job on the interior making it both inviting and sporty. We were concerned about the CVT trans and the power and boy were we proven wrong. Not as strong as the V6 but pretty darn close. Transition from gas engine to electric is seamless and no 'rubberband' feel like on many CVTs. . Visibility is excellent. Overall a superb upgrade to the previous model and an excellent upscale sedan!
Welcome to the 21st Century!
"Traded in an '08 Acura MDX for my new 2013 Avalon Hybrid Limited and three days later I'm still high with exuberance that I don't expect will wear off anytime soon. Let me qualify myself as a motorhead from the age of five, car guy all my life, even retired from a lifelong career in automotive. This car is the most unbelievable, technological achievement I've ever witnessed come from an auto manufacture that is reasonably affordable and luxuriously useful and super economical. I could write a book on it's attributes ranging from luxury, comfort and pleasantness as a people mover. Yes, it's true what you might have read, that the Avalon is better than it's Lexus cousin.
Now this is an Avalon
I fell in love with the 2013 Avalon after my first test drive. My dealer did everything they could to sell me one. When my wife and I got a chance to test drive the Hybrid, we were Prius people, and the Hybrid Avalon fixed everything that we wanted improved. You would never believe you were driving a hybrid until you use the brakes and you hear that hybrid whine. The mileage so far exceeds EPA numbers (GM, Ford ??). The ride is very solid and quiet but you can feel rough pavement. You can select the instruments and features that you want displayed. The seats are very firm, but you can drive for hours in perfect comfort. This car is 4 grand less than a Lexus and it looks and works way better.
Sponsored cars related to the Avalon Hybrid
Related Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner