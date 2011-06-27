Used 1997 Toyota 4Runner Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|no
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|18
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|no
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/19 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|15/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/351.5 mi.
|314.5/407.0 mi.
|277.5/314.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|18
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|2.7 l
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|183 hp @ 4800 rpm
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|183 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|43.1 in.
|43.1 in.
|Front hip room
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|34.9 in.
|34.9 in.
|34.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.9 in.
|34.9 in.
|34.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|178.7 in.
|178.7 in.
|178.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3565 lbs.
|3440 lbs.
|3850 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5250 lbs.
|5250 lbs.
|5250 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|44.6 cu.ft.
|44.6 cu.ft.
|44.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|10.2 in.
|10.2 in.
|11.1 in.
|Height
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|69.3 in.
|Wheel base
|105.3 in.
|105.3 in.
|105.3 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
