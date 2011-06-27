  1. Home
Used 1997 Toyota 4Runner Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manualno
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG171816
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manualno
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg17/22 mpg15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/351.5 mi.314.5/407.0 mi.277.5/314.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG171816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l2.7 l3.4 l
Horsepower183 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm183 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.49.8 in.49.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear hip Room34.9 in.34.9 in.34.9 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.34.9 in.34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Measurements
Length178.7 in.178.7 in.178.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.3500 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight3565 lbs.3440 lbs.3850 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.5250 lbs.5250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.6 cu.ft.44.6 cu.ft.44.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance10.2 in.10.2 in.11.1 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.69.3 in.
Wheel base105.3 in.105.3 in.105.3 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Red
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Stellar Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Green Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Lavender Steel Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
