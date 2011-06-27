Used 1993 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

Keeps going and going and going Ben Holman , 01/29/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought my '93 4Runner with 246,000 miles on it (all Colorado miles). That's right. I took it to 300,000 and got rear ended. It still runs like a top and never fails to start. Had a friend buy a '93 Blazer at the same time I bought my 4Runner . . . I towed him to the shop 3 times and it didn't feel like I was pulling anything. Only drawback is it's a little underpowered in the top end, don't expect to rocket up the hills, but mountains are no challenge. Report Abuse

"I should be in a toyota commercial" dexcom , 12/20/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful What can i say, I bought my baby brand new back in 1993. Now have about 225k and this thing purrs like a kitten, starts on a dime every time, great brakes, still have original rear and original front werent replaced till 100k. Developed small hole in the radiator which required replacement and had a recall on the head gasket that toyota paid for; other than that this thing is an ox. I take very good care of it and it has repaid my love with reliability that simply can't be beat. It doesn't sputter, ping, knock or vibrate and amazes me every time I crank it up. Ohh and besides the drivetrain, the interior hasn't even sustained a single tear in fabric or buttons falling off etc, I hope for 3-4+yrs. Report Abuse

I can ALWAYS depend on getting there.... Kato , 04/10/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I inherited this vehicle from my father after my car was totalled in 1999. He bought a brand new 2000 model and shipped this model to me from NY to Texas. It had only 37,000 miles at the time and now just turned 107,000. This truck has just the right amount of chrome and is still stylish. With the unpredictable Texas weather and my traveling between clinics, I know I will ALWAYS make it in my 4Runner. Report Abuse

Going strong seanmc1 , 11/30/2014 6 of 7 people found this review helpful We have the SR5 Limited 4 door, V6 4 wheel drive model. Bought it at 158,000 miles for our daughter. I am amazed that everything works on this 20 year old vehicle--all power windows etc. Except the cruise control. Advantages--while not immune to maintenance issues as any older vehicle isn't, this thing runs remarkably well, 4 wheel drive works very well even on tougher off road situations, and the drive train for a truck like SUV is remarkably smooth especially for a vehicle so old. Love the rear roll down window and tailgate. Vehicle isn't roomy really but fairly comfortable for four and seats folded down yield decent cargo space. Narrow width of vehicle great for parking and narrows. Report Abuse