Used 2011 Tesla Roadster Sport 2.5 Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$26,389 - $37,835
The Shelby Cobra of the EV World!

Brentt, 05/09/2020
Sport 2.5 2dr Convertible (electric DD)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Carrol Shelby’s dream was to put a large American V8 into the lightweight AC Bristol and go racing. Elon Musks idea was to put a powerful AC motor into a lightweight Lotus chassis and change the world. Both achieved their goals and are destined to go down in history and up in price.

