Vehicle overview

In the beginning, there was the Tesla Roadster. Well, not really the beginning; there were other electric cars before it. But should battery-only powered cars indeed become as common as some believe, this pricey sports car might be remembered as the one that was well ahead of its time.

The Tesla Roadster has been on the road since 2008, yet only now is there another all-electric car for sale -- the 2011 Nissan Leaf. While the Leaf is a long-awaited answer for green-oriented daily driving, the little 2011 Tesla Roadster still holds the crown for range, besting the Leaf by more than 100 miles. It's also a certifiable sports car, with staggeringly quick and quiet acceleration paired with razor-sharp handling. The latter is because the Tesla is based on the 2011 Lotus Elise, a paradigm for lightweight, stripped-down motoring.

There are problems with that DNA, however. Like the Elise, the Tesla Roadster has the most cramped cabin of any car sold in this country. It's difficult to get in and out of (especially with the removable roof in place) and, once in, you'll find yourself rubbing shoulders with the person next to you. At least Tesla has added carpeting, sound insulation and other higher-quality materials to make the interior nicer (and quieter). Still, there's no escaping the stark cabin ambience even with the pricey "Executive" leather package. Frankly, we expect a whole lot more refinement and luxury features for $100,000.

The ride is also quite firm (less so with the optional adjustable suspension), and the non-power steering that is such a delight through corners is bound to be a pain in parking lots. So from a practicality standpoint, the 2011 Tesla Roadster runs out of juice even among exotic sports cars, especially when you consider its comparatively limited range and the 3.5-hour recharge time. Even its gasoline-free powertrain won't necessarily be that cheap to feed, depending on how much you pay for electricity.

And yet, like most sports cars, the Tesla's practicality quotient probably won't be a huge concern for those with sufficient means to pick one up as yet another weekend toy. You won't be the early electric adopter as you once could've been, but if you're looking for a wickedly fast and fun sports car that will never have to visit a gasoline station, then the 2011 Tesla Roadster is more than just a trendsetter.