Used 2010 Tesla Roadster Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Amazing Car

Dan, 04/13/2010
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

The Tesla Roadster is great fun to drive. It has amazing acceleration and efficiency. Sitting at a stop light, the car uses 1 amp of electricity while everyone else is idling. To stop, the regenerative braking kicks in to recharge the batteries. This car causes a complete paradigm shift in the automotive industry.

