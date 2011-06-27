Used 2008 Tesla Roadster Consumer Reviews
Rewarding the early adopters
Steve, 05/09/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
I ordered this car two years before delivery. There were plenty of snafus, but the final result is stunning. Incredible acceleration. Not much impulse to go excessively fast if you can make a 911-owning passenger white-knuckled going from 0 to 45. It's so effortless. Learned to drive without much braking - regenerative throttle behavior makes rotor wear obsolete. Driving: very low stance, and doesn't like rough roads. Ownership: the company works hard to make its owners happy, but living far from a company-owned store is tough. Early bugs and glitches were immediately fixed, even if Tesla had to fly a technician out to the car.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Roadster
Related Used 2008 Tesla Roadster info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Tesla Model X 2019
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Tesla Model S
- 2019 Model S
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Model Y
- Tesla Model S 2020
- 2019 Model 3