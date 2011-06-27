  1. Home
2022 Tesla Model X Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Model X
Overview
Starting MSRP
$104,990
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe102 mpge
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe102 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.348 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.14.0 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.33
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)107/97 mpge
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower670 hp
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
22 total speakersyes
960 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Six Seats +$6,500
Seven Seats +$3,500
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.7 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room41.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.9 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Exterior Options
22" Turbine Wheels +$5,500
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,185 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height66.1 in.
Length199.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity91.6 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors89.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.7 in.
Wheel base116.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Red Multi-Coat
  • Midnight Silver Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Solid Black
Interior Colors
  • Cream, leatherette
  • All Black, leatherette
  • Black and White, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
20 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
R20 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 150,000 mi.
