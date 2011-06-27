Used 2014 Tesla Model S Sedan Consumer Reviews
American Ingenuity Electrified
I have the P85D AWD. The powertrain alone is worth the cost of entry. Faster than Ferrari performance, AWD, and every stomp of the accelerator doesn't burn a gallon of gas. Flex your foot and your face and body are thrown back with nearly no accompanying noise. The silence makes the acceleration somehow more rocket like, as if some unseen force is hurtling you toward the horizon. This car is the future of powertrains.
"Free" Green on green lightning
30 Oct 2019 update. Tesla corrected the app problem. Nav is still background app, but you can now move camera view to upper half of screen. Car is still performing as advised, great. However, Supercharger is busy because of Model 3 sales. 30 Oct 2018 update. Just got Version 9 update. Computer works quicker, but do NOT like the fact that you can no longer flip apps because the navigation app is the default screen and is always displayed in the background and only one other app can be displayed on bottom half of screen. There still is no true emergency stop capability (will slow before impact, but will not prevent imact from happening) ... I know there could be and there should be. Traded in a '09 CTS-V. Very similar in handling and performance ... S probably a bit faster and stable at high speed. Plus, with much better mpg and silently sucks the headlights off the competition. Love the body style and British Racing Green W/Grey Nappa leather interior color too. We now have a Supercharger in Louisville, Ky need one in Prospect where I-265 intersects with Route 42 (Brownsboro Rd.) . The title of my review needs to be changed to FREE Green Lightning. Autopilot, parking, and summon updates work as good, or better, (once you learn how to use them) as advertised.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Overpriced for what you get
I have owned the P85D since December. Although the vehicle is incredibly fast and fun to drive the car is a disappointment. The front seats are very uncomfortable. We were promised new seats in February, didn't happen. The navigation system is the worst I have ever used except for the BMW. Mr. Musk told us all the wonderful thing that the New D will do so I bought one. The car does none of these. My wife's Kia has more safety features than the D. It's coming we are told.,I am elderly and am hoping I live long enough to have my tesla have the features I was promised.
GREAT VEHICLE
Degradation of battery is a concern and tesla simply leaves its customer high and dry in that area. Very poor customer service for people taking a leap and investing in their company
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Model S
Related Used 2014 Tesla Model S Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner