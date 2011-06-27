Used 2014 Tesla Model S Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Model S Sedan
P85D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$60,866*
Total Cash Price
$44,390
85 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$62,083*
Total Cash Price
$45,278
60 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$83,386*
Total Cash Price
$60,814
P85 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$85,821*
Total Cash Price
$62,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Model S Sedan P85D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$1,351
|$6,371
|Maintenance
|$2,836
|$1,266
|$1,004
|$580
|$3,726
|$9,412
|Repairs
|$1,372
|$1,468
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$1,830
|$7,948
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,359
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,543
|Financing
|$2,387
|$1,920
|$1,421
|$889
|$322
|$6,939
|Depreciation
|$10,319
|$4,034
|$3,551
|$3,146
|$2,824
|$23,874
|Fuel
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$3,779
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,185
|$10,703
|$9,629
|$8,449
|$10,900
|$60,866
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Model S Sedan 85 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$6,498
|Maintenance
|$2,893
|$1,291
|$1,024
|$592
|$3,801
|$9,600
|Repairs
|$1,399
|$1,497
|$1,611
|$1,733
|$1,867
|$8,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,406
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,594
|Financing
|$2,435
|$1,958
|$1,449
|$907
|$328
|$7,078
|Depreciation
|$10,525
|$4,115
|$3,622
|$3,209
|$2,880
|$24,351
|Fuel
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$3,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,609
|$10,917
|$9,822
|$8,618
|$11,118
|$62,083
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Model S Sedan 60 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,644
|$1,693
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,851
|$8,728
|Maintenance
|$3,885
|$1,734
|$1,375
|$795
|$5,105
|$12,894
|Repairs
|$1,880
|$2,011
|$2,163
|$2,328
|$2,507
|$10,889
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,232
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,484
|Financing
|$3,270
|$2,630
|$1,947
|$1,218
|$441
|$9,506
|Depreciation
|$14,137
|$5,527
|$4,865
|$4,310
|$3,869
|$32,707
|Fuel
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$5,177
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,023
|$14,663
|$13,192
|$11,575
|$14,933
|$83,386
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Model S Sedan P85 4dr Sedan (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,692
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,849
|$1,905
|$8,983
|Maintenance
|$3,999
|$1,785
|$1,416
|$818
|$5,254
|$13,271
|Repairs
|$1,935
|$2,070
|$2,226
|$2,396
|$2,580
|$11,207
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,326
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,586
|Financing
|$3,366
|$2,707
|$2,004
|$1,253
|$454
|$9,784
|Depreciation
|$14,550
|$5,688
|$5,007
|$4,436
|$3,982
|$33,662
|Fuel
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$5,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,871
|$15,091
|$13,577
|$11,913
|$15,369
|$85,821
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Model S
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Tesla Model S in Virginia is:not available
