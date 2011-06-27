Used 2012 Tesla Model S Signature Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$95,400
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|89
|Total Seating
|5
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|88/90 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|89
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Torque
|325 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.0 ft.
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|580 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Rear Facing Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
|external temperature display
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.0 in.
|Exterior Options
|Paint Armor
|yes
|All Glass Panoramic Roof
|yes
|Black Roof
|yes
|Body Colored Roof
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|65.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|63.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|195.9 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.1 in.
|Height
|56.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|120.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|116.5 in.
|Width
|77.3 in.
|Rear track
|66.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|R21 tires
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Drivetrain
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
