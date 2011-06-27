  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Vitara
  4. Used 2000 Suzuki Vitara
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Suzuki Vitara Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Vitara
Overview
See Vitara Inventory
See Vitara Inventory
See Vitara Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212423
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg22/26 mpg22/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/400.2 mi.325.6/384.8 mi.325.6/370.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.14.8 gal.14.8 gal.
Combined MPG212423
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque134 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm103 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm103 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6000 rpm97 hp @ 5200 rpm97 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.50.6 in.50.6 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.46.8 in.46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.35.9 in.35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Measurements
Length163.0 in.152.0 in.152.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2866 lbs.2602 lbs.2723 lbs.
Gross weight3814 lbs.3814 lbs.3814 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.21.0 cu.ft.21.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.2 in.8.0 in.
Height68.0 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.86.6 in.86.6 in.
Width63.7 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mercury Silver Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Catseye Blue Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Satin Black
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Satin Black
  • Victory Red
  • Mercury Silver Metallic
  • Catseye Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Mercury Silver Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Catseye Blue Metallic
  • Satin Black
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Toreador Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Gray
See Vitara InventorySee Vitara InventorySee Vitara Inventory

Related Used 2000 Suzuki Vitara info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles