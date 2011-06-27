Used 1997 Suzuki Swift Consumer Reviews

I bought this car brand new after putting over 700,000 kilometers on my four door 1989 Suzuki, which my brother then drove for another 300,000 kilometers. I always use synthetic oil in the engine and other than a water pump and radiator replacement, I have not had any other engine problems with the 1997 Suzuki. This has been a very good, economical, year round car that has stood up well to our Canadian climate. If you want a basic, very easy to maintain reliable little car, then this is the car for you.

AB , 05/11/2008

I bought this car because I needed cheap transportation. I was just so happy with how well this car was built. It already had 67000 miles on it. It drove great. All under the hood looked like new. Gas mileage was unbelievable, it was about 40mpg. I have been driving a Honda after I this car, but only because they don't sell these. I would buy again. It was the best car. I felt it handled on the road better than Honda Civic, and I could park in very small spaces where others had to look for another spot. Oh, not to forget - cargo capacity was great once you lower back seat. Highway driving, excellent.