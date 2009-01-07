Used 1997 Suzuki Swift for Sale Near Me
I bought this car brand new after putting over 700,000 kilometers on my four door 1989 Suzuki, which my brother then drove for another 300,000 kilometers. I always use synthetic oil in the engine and other than a water pump and radiator replacement, I have not had any other engine problems with the 1997 Suzuki. This has been a very good, economical, year round car that has stood up well to our Canadian climate. If you want a basic, very easy to maintain reliable little car, then this is the car for you.