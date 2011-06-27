Used 1994 Suzuki Swift Hatchback Consumer Reviews
A Great Car
Bought my suzuki brand new and it has run flawlessly for 10 years. Currently have 160,000 mi on it, and I'm afraid its life is coming to an end. I can tell you one thing, I sure got my moneys worth out of this car.
Fun to Drive!!
Bought this new GT of the showroom floor and loved it!! Had transmission problems quite a bit and dealer seemed not to fix it to well. A/C never worked past a summer for 3 years. Always got me where I wanted to go. GT had great handling and just enough power to make things fun. Too bad the dont make it anymore.
This car has been great!!!!!!!
My swift: (sammy swift the tropical fish....don't blame me my mom named it). I got it when my mom got remarried (didn't need it anymore). It has !!!!!!!!!!! 125,000 !!!!!!!!!!!! and on the ORIGINAL CLUTCH. It's only had brakes, tires, some electrical work.
Worth every penny
My swift gt has over 170k miles and it still drives like its new or near new for its time. All you have to do is give it oil and fuel and it wont quit. I bet this will get over 300k mile before im done with it. Its super cheap to own. The seats have a racer style which is funny considering what it looks like.
