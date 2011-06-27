Used 1994 Suzuki Swift Hatchback Consumer Reviews

A Great Car longliveswift , 06/17/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought my suzuki brand new and it has run flawlessly for 10 years. Currently have 160,000 mi on it, and I'm afraid its life is coming to an end. I can tell you one thing, I sure got my moneys worth out of this car. Report Abuse

Fun to Drive!! Dale L , 07/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this new GT of the showroom floor and loved it!! Had transmission problems quite a bit and dealer seemed not to fix it to well. A/C never worked past a summer for 3 years. Always got me where I wanted to go. GT had great handling and just enough power to make things fun. Too bad the dont make it anymore.

This car has been great!!!!!!! hatchback , 08/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My swift: (sammy swift the tropical fish....don't blame me my mom named it). I got it when my mom got remarried (didn't need it anymore). It has !!!!!!!!!!! 125,000 !!!!!!!!!!!! and on the ORIGINAL CLUTCH. It's only had brakes, tires, some electrical work.