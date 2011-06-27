Used 1993 Suzuki Swift Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|35
|35
|35
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|33/39 mpg
|33/39 mpg
|33/39 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|349.8/413.4 mi.
|349.8/413.4 mi.
|349.8/413.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.6 gal.
|10.6 gal.
|10.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|35
|35
|35
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|74 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
|74 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
|74 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|1.3 l
|1.3 l
|1.3 l
|Horsepower
|70 hp @ 6000 rpm
|70 hp @ 6000 rpm
|70 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|37.8 in.
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|53.5 in.
|52.4 in.
|53.5 in.
|Wheel base
|93.1 in.
|89.2 in.
|93.1 in.
|Length
|161.2 in.
|147.4 in.
|161.2 in.
|Width
|62.6 in.
|62.6 in.
|62.6 in.
|Curb weight
|1900 lbs.
|1779 lbs.
|1900 lbs.
