Used 1993 Suzuki Swift Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Swift
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG353535
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/39 mpg33/39 mpg33/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/413.4 mi.349.8/413.4 mi.349.8/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.10.6 gal.10.6 gal.
Combined MPG353535
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm74 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm74 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.3 l1.3 l1.3 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 6000 rpm70 hp @ 6000 rpm70 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.37.8 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Measurements
Height53.5 in.52.4 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base93.1 in.89.2 in.93.1 in.
Length161.2 in.147.4 in.161.2 in.
Width62.6 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
Curb weight1900 lbs.1779 lbs.1900 lbs.
