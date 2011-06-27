  1. Home
Used 1990 Suzuki Swift Consumer Reviews

Suzuki Swift

snowy91, 04/17/2004
This car is very fun to drive, I prefer light and zippy aposed to big beasts

Surprisingly My Best Car

Sean, 12/29/2006
It already had over 150,000 miles on it when we got it. We ended up driving it up to about 240,000 miles before we let it go. The first owner said it was still the first tranny, and when we let it go it was still its first tranny. This car has a very reliable engine. I was surprised that I did not spend much on this car. It got very good gas mileage. With its manual tranny it got an average of about 40 mpg). Plus it has lots of space for someone who is 6'4". I wish they brought it back because I am not enjoying the newer Suzukis. I think they stopped selling it here in '94. They still sell it elsewhere even today.

