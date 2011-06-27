  1. Home
Used 1990 Suzuki Swift GA Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Swift
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG36
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/424.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG36
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base93.1 in.
Length160.4 in.
Width63.0 in.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
