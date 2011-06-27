Used 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews

Great I still have it Works good Jose Robleto , 09/17/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Reliable, fun to drive Drove from Texas to Nicaragua in 2006 with 110,000 miles no problem Drove from El Paso TX to Mazatlan Sinaloa in 2009 cero problems with 149,000 miles Report Abuse

Great car for the price RCLyons , 02/18/2004 14 of 14 people found this review helpful For the price this is a great little SUV. Just don't expect a volvo ride and solidness. I've had it four years. Had 2 recalls done - no problems except occasionally the air bag light comes on dimly during drives. Dealer couldn't find problem. Overall you get a lot more car for your money. Report Abuse

Solid, reliable, high performing vehicle Mike , 06/03/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I'm the type of person that looks for high quality at a good price and I keep my "things" as long as they work and take care of them.I've driven this car for almost 200,000 miles and am the second owner since 7,000 miles in 2002. It has been the most reliable vehicle that I've ever known. As my friends go through car #2 and car #3, I'm still driving this sweet SUV around since 2nd year of college and it rides as though it has 50-70k. Engine starting to make a little noise, AC doesn't work anymore but hey, it has 200k miles. I can definitely see it lasting at least another 60k before any major issues so long as I continue to change the oil every 3k and stay on top of it. Very good investment. Report Abuse

Good Little Truck ed , 04/08/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I brought this little suv brand new 10 yrs ago. Its been really good for the most part. Only problems are a/c condenser and the steering rack needed replaced (after driving on nyc roads for 10 yrs, I don't blame the car). Also, the body panels had to be glued back on twice (Suzuki covered). I still own it but due to my kids getting bigger and needing a pick-up for yard work, its getting traded in soon (I'll miss it). Report Abuse