Used 2007 Suzuki Forenza Wagon Consumer Reviews

unhappy with car unhappy customer , 12/07/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Ok, so continuing from back in Sept, my car went back in again to the dealer for a 3rd time replacing the transmission sensor for a second time on 10/12/09 and also had a drivers seat ordered as the lumbar is broken. Well to date, no call yet that the seat is in and we are now in December and the car still rides like it has a hesitation. Suzuki rep has decided not to return calls as well. It's no wonder they stopped making this car. They are nothing but junk!! Transmission should have been changed according to other mechanics, but Suzuki doesn't want to honor the warranties!! Rip offs!!

Great Car for the Money antonio rodrigez , 03/27/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful OK gas mileage, but very reliable. Great look and space for my family. Taken two long trips and has been great. Love what I got for the price. Most likely getting another Suzuki for my wife.

Love This Car bill , 06/09/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I thinks this car is a gem. I have never owned a Suzuki before only Mazdas. I think this vehicle is wonderful, the acceleration is great. I mean it's not a sports car but it does the job. I also think the safety features are great. So if you are looking for a new car I would recommend this one. And as for the other posts about the gas mileage, this car has phenomenal gas mileage.

poor value chatpaltam , 04/05/2012 1 of 3 people found this review helpful bought brand new 2007 in march of 2008. the air condition sucks. the dealer even recharged it Its garage kept. I dont drive in snow and ice Ive yet to pay this car off , and there is surface rust on the roof and door. the paint job is very poor. the very first time i took it to a auto car wash, swirl marks got all over it. now I always hand wash . the gate is heavy hard to open and close. this car has no cruise control. i assumed was on all cars now. that would have been a deal breaker. its tiring to drive when on trips longer than 45 min. stiff petal. road noise is loud, the radio has to be turned up the tailgate latch twice screwed up. uncomfortable seats