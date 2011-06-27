Used 2006 Suzuki Forenza Sedan Consumer Reviews
NOTHING BUT TROUBLE!
This car didn't look bad, run bad, but was nothing but problems! The mileage was also not that great. My girlfriend bought this car used before we were dating and it was a total bust. It didn't last her 3 years and died from a bad head gasket or similar at 86,000 miles. I told her it was time to move on once the coolant and exhaust started mixing. Here is what went wrong. -Transmission Range Sensor -Valve Cover Gasket -EVAP Purge valve and cylinder -Struts -Other sensors I forgot about but this car was the champion of check engine lights. -HEAD GASKET (This was the nail in the coffin)
Transmission Bad
A Mechanic showed that there had been many warranty claims concerning the transmission. Suggested that I change the transmission in 2015. The car was a 2006 and only had 6200 miles thus I thought he was wrong. Found he was right for at 7200 miles it started not shifting in the lower gears. I had to manually move the automatic shifter into 3rd.
more problems than its worth.
While i do like the looks and comfort of this car, and initially thought it was an excellent car, my opinion rapidly changed. The throttle sensors have gone out twice (at my expensive of course), the check engine light comes on & stays on ''its nothing'' says suzuki who then reset it, only for it to come on a day later. and now, i have a rattle that they cant give me a straight answer on. one mechanic says wheel bearings, another said its the transfer case (its front drive and doesnt have a transfer case!!! good job suzuki training your mechanics), another says its the exhaust shielding. but no one will put it in writing what the problem is. the car is junk, better off with a bicycle.
Great vehicle
Great car if you're going to keep because of low resale. I have 185,000 miles on mine and it runs great. It's a 2006 and has just a little bit of rust by gas cap. I hit a large deer and only damaged the hood and grill.
Need to dump this car
I have a 2006 Suzuki Forenza Sedan. Where do I even begin? The check engine light comes on constantly; it has comes on at three times in the past year for me. Each time, I spend $300 getting it "fixed" only to have it come on again soon after. The paint on the door handles chips. This car SUCKS during long trips..and by long, I mean trips over an hour. Its noisy, drives poorly and has difficulty accelerating. It also jerks every time I put it in reverse. The battery drains very easily, I've spent $ getting that replaced. Gas mileage is terrible. Crappy car all around. Every day, I worry that this car will break down (because it has..a lot)
