Used 2001 Suzuki Esteem Sedan Consumer Reviews
Good family car/ great on fuel
Traded my gas guzzling Blazer for this car. This is the second esteem I have owned. the first was a 1999. The CV axles are only good it seems for 100- 130k miles. Comfortable, not a powerhouse by any means but good on gas and the A/C is freezing cold. I have almost 150K on it currently and have had really good luck with Suzuki products as a cheaper alternative to Honda with the same reliability. Folks, keep up maintenance to make it last. Simple. Regular oil changes, tune ups etc. That simple. Fun to drive, I have a bad back at age 33 so the firm seats are great. The factory CD player isn't working but the radio does. I really have no complaints. GREAT ON GAS.
Outstanding, Reliable Transportation
I've owned this little car for almost 6 years and drive it to and from work and around town everyday. It runs flawlessly and is actually kinda fun to drive, for a basic economy car. The engine is the best component, typical as with Suzuki motorcycles. Clarion stero is junk but easily replaced. OK it's not a Lexus but I have had absolutely no problems, it's great on gas and I intend and expect to drive it to 200k+ with only normal good maintenance practices. What more could someone expect from any car especially a value-priced underrated bargain. I will surely buy another Suzuki when the time comes.
What are you doing
I don't know what the other reviewers are doing to their cars, maybe abusing them, but I have had nothing go wrong with this car whatsoever. My parents had this same car (wagon version) and they had no troubles either. This is not a hot rod car. It's a car to get around town, and it does that very well. By the way, my parents were so impressed with the Esteem, when they traded it in they bought another Suzuki, and have had no trouble with it either.
Great value for the money
This car runs very good and has been very reliable. The car came fully loaded with the aero pkg, kyb sport spsn, yokohama advan's and sportline alloys. This was a limited edition. At 67k this car runs and handles very well, I use castrol syntec 5w30 in engine and royal purple in tranny. I wash the car with meguires and wax with zymol. The color is deep space blue. I turned the front rotors 2x and replaced the pads also. I change engine oil and filter every 4k miles, since tranny does not have a filter I change tranny fluid every 15k miles, mpg highway avg 28 (advan 15" tires) mpg city 24 avg
Just bought it
It was okay when I test drive it. The sales manager accepted my offer and I paid really cheap with very low mileage. The following day "engine check" light came on, but the car is still running. I hope nothing major repair and more to come.
