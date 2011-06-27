Used 1998 Suzuki Esteem Wagon Consumer Reviews
Completely Love this car
I've owned this car for nearly 9 years, I absolutely love it. More reliable than a horse. Never had any problems at all, and absolutely fun to drive. I live in Michigan, and I've learned to have rust proofing on any future cars. I have to consider selling my Suzuki because the undercarriage is starting to rust.
Good first car
I had the 5 spd manual and loved it! Gas mileage 35-38. Tranny needed adjusting at 140k and then finally went out at 170K. New brakes were put on. Other than that I made few repairs on it.
Great first car
I got this as my first car about six months ago with 134,000 miles on it for about $1,500 not including tax and such. The first time i saw it, i thought it was a subaru legacy. It took a lot of getting used to after driving my mothers 2007 Trailblazer since i started driving but now i hate driving anything else. The engine has very little power and its a little loud but once you get up to speed it holds it very well. Definitely doesn't compare to my friends mustang. The turning radius is fantastic. The rides pretty comfortable. The interior is pretty average. But the best part is that with so many miles, i haven't had any problems; other than my alternator dying at 140,000.
Good Enough
I bought this car one year ago with 50,000 miles and have driven it to 75,000 miles. It is a noisy ride, the radio doesn't work well, interior plastic is cheap, the heat shields ALL rattle. at 55k i replaced driverside tie rod at 75k i replaced passenger side tie rod. Other than that , no problems. Brakes last a LONG time. Engine is very simple and runs A1. Extremely reliable. There is no luxury. But it's cheap and reliable.
She ain't fancy, but she runs!
Let's see... no power windows, no power locks, no cruise control. But guess what? No problems, either! My GL wagon is about as basic of a vehicle you can get, but in two years has never had one single incident. The five speed helps to milk the mileage out of the little four-banger, to be sure. Interior isn't luxurious and much past 75 MPH is too much. But as a daily commuter (and a paid-for one at that), it isn't all bad. Get in, fire it up and drive off with no concerns or worries. My kind of car!
Sponsored cars related to the Esteem
Related Used 1998 Suzuki Esteem Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner