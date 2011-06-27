Used 1998 Suzuki Esteem Wagon Consumer Reviews

Completely Love this car cubyogi , 08/30/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for nearly 9 years, I absolutely love it. More reliable than a horse. Never had any problems at all, and absolutely fun to drive. I live in Michigan, and I've learned to have rust proofing on any future cars. I have to consider selling my Suzuki because the undercarriage is starting to rust. Report Abuse

Good first car BrianS , 08/01/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I had the 5 spd manual and loved it! Gas mileage 35-38. Tranny needed adjusting at 140k and then finally went out at 170K. New brakes were put on. Other than that I made few repairs on it. Report Abuse

Great first car anthonypavone , 09/27/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I got this as my first car about six months ago with 134,000 miles on it for about $1,500 not including tax and such. The first time i saw it, i thought it was a subaru legacy. It took a lot of getting used to after driving my mothers 2007 Trailblazer since i started driving but now i hate driving anything else. The engine has very little power and its a little loud but once you get up to speed it holds it very well. Definitely doesn't compare to my friends mustang. The turning radius is fantastic. The rides pretty comfortable. The interior is pretty average. But the best part is that with so many miles, i haven't had any problems; other than my alternator dying at 140,000. Report Abuse

Good Enough A Orsi , 07/02/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car one year ago with 50,000 miles and have driven it to 75,000 miles. It is a noisy ride, the radio doesn't work well, interior plastic is cheap, the heat shields ALL rattle. at 55k i replaced driverside tie rod at 75k i replaced passenger side tie rod. Other than that , no problems. Brakes last a LONG time. Engine is very simple and runs A1. Extremely reliable. There is no luxury. But it's cheap and reliable. Report Abuse