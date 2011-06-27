Used 2012 Suzuki Equator Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Bang for the Buck
This a great truck! Although it is a Suzuki, in reality it is a Nissan Frontier but with better looks,emminaties,and standard features. The reviews of this truck are not always fair. Test drive it and you will quickly see why. Gas mileage is that of a truck. But bang for the buck it is the best. I'm glad I picked the Equator, a solid choice.
love the truck
i just bought the zuk a month ago have 1000 miles on it i agree gas milage is not that great but i am used to driving a civic. i am getting 17.5 mpg an i have the 4.0l v6 it has plenty of power you could ever ask for. got more features for less money over the nissan frontier and it looks better. i get alot of comments on how well it looks. feels like you are driving a full size truck with better fuel milage than the big v8 in those and with the big tires you have plenty of ground clearnce. interior is laid out very well everything is conviently laid out an well planed with plenty of storage. it is a nissan that looks better has better warranty and price.got to take a look if buying a new trk
LUV MY SUZUKI
Great truck !!!!!!!!!
Air Conditioner Problems
I am on my second Equator. The first made it to 20,000 miles with no problems. At 20,000 the airconditioner started freaking out. It would have power surges and the fan motor would go from almost off to full power on and off continuously. Took it to the dealer multiple times, they could not fix it. We traded the truck for a 2012 Equator, it has made it to 9325 miles and is doing the exact same thing. I am at my wits end!!!
