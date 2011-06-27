Used 2012 Suzuki Equator Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Bang for the Buck gonetruckin , 09/27/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This a great truck! Although it is a Suzuki, in reality it is a Nissan Frontier but with better looks,emminaties,and standard features. The reviews of this truck are not always fair. Test drive it and you will quickly see why. Gas mileage is that of a truck. But bang for the buck it is the best. I'm glad I picked the Equator, a solid choice. Report Abuse

love the truck davis2417 , 09/09/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful i just bought the zuk a month ago have 1000 miles on it i agree gas milage is not that great but i am used to driving a civic. i am getting 17.5 mpg an i have the 4.0l v6 it has plenty of power you could ever ask for. got more features for less money over the nissan frontier and it looks better. i get alot of comments on how well it looks. feels like you are driving a full size truck with better fuel milage than the big v8 in those and with the big tires you have plenty of ground clearnce. interior is laid out very well everything is conviently laid out an well planed with plenty of storage. it is a nissan that looks better has better warranty and price.got to take a look if buying a new trk

LUV MY SUZUKI lori yaeger , 03/26/2016 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Great truck !!!!!!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value