Used 2004 Suzuki Aerio Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.5
35 reviews
131,000 And Going Strong

groundhogrev, 02/13/2012
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I've just now finished using my 2004 Aerio Sedan and will now pass it to my daughter. I bought it brand new and put almost every single mile on it myself. Other than utterly routine stuff, I've done virtually nothing to this car. Even the routine repairs may well be more due to my driving style than defects in the car. As a matter of fact, I think I'm still using the original batter on the thing. This has been a super car in almost every way that matters.

Midsize Manners

andy, 07/20/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

A significant improvement over the 2000 Esteem which I traded in. So far: 7000 smooth, fun/peppy, trouble-free miles. As smooth as a Camry and quieter than a Civic sedan on highway. Solid handling even in inclement weather. Handling in high gusty wind is manageble and not troublesome. I have the off-white pearl color which hides dirt well. So far, no paint issues. Stereo is hi-fi quality, not sizzly/boomy. AC cooling is adequate. Engine tends to ping in hot weather (85% plus) under load conditions (hills with AC on, or steep hills in general). 89 Octane alleviates problem. Otherwise runs fine on 87 octane. Why are the critics so down on this car? I wonder if they've actually driven the sedan

Good Basic Car

Ann, 12/07/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The ownership of my Aerio has been very easy. Gas-up and drive. Of course, change the oil every 5,000 miles.

Just right

bigheadwolff, 12/18/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

i'll tell you what, buy this car. you can't beat the performance you get out of this car for the money. it is quick and fun to drive. it's got plenty of interior room not to mention a huge trunk. i was in the market for a wagon, but decided to get the aerio sedan for it's great value and performance. i'm very satisfied with this car.

Great 11 years

Ralph, 01/26/2016
S Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Lucky if the tires last 25,000 miles

See all Aerios for sale

