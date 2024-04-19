As vehicles become more complex with cutting-edge tech features, reliability should be a priority when shopping for an SUV, especially a used one. Many SUV shoppers are now considering used models because new car prices are among the highest they've ever been.

To help you search for your next used SUV, Edmunds compiled a list of the most reliable used SUVs based on the latest version of the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study. The study is based on problems experienced by original owners of 3-year-old vehicles. We should note that this data covers predicted reliability because the way an owner cares for a vehicle can also impact its reliability, which is a factor we cannot account for. We also include the SUV's average used price and its Edmunds Rating, which is our test team's overall impression of the SUV.

The most reliable subcompact SUVs