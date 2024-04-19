Skip to main content
The Most Reliable Used SUVs

These 23 SUVs are as dependable as they get

    Michael Cantu has worked in the automotive industry since 2014. He has written over 800 car-related articles and tested and reviewed over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Michael is a contributor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Digital Trends and InsideEVs. Michael was featured on a few InsideEVs YouTube channel videos on the topic of electric vehicles. Michael was a MotorTrend Car of the Year judge for 2019 and was a driver in MotorTrend's World's Greatest Drag Races 7 & 8.

As vehicles become more complex with cutting-edge tech features, reliability should be a priority when shopping for an SUV, especially a used one. Many SUV shoppers are now considering used models because new car prices are among the highest they've ever been.

To help you search for your next used SUV, Edmunds compiled a list of the most reliable used SUVs based on the latest version of the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study. The study is based on problems experienced by original owners of 3-year-old vehicles. We should note that this data covers predicted reliability because the way an owner cares for a vehicle can also impact its reliability, which is a factor we cannot account for. We also include the SUV's average used price and its Edmunds Rating, which is our test team's overall impression of the SUV.

The most reliable subcompact SUVs

Buick Encore

The Encore served as Buick's entry-level SUV until it was discontinued in 2022. It was replaced by the slightly larger Encore GX. The little Buick boasts the best reliability score for used small SUVs according to the J.D. Power study. The Encore is quiet on the highway and its small size makes it easy to maneuver in tight areas. But its slow acceleration, subpar fuel economy and small cargo area held it back from being a segment leader. Because of the Encore's relatively low price when new, you can find used models for a fair price today.

Average price: $19,701 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 6.9/10 (2019 model)

Toyota C-HR

The C-HR, one of many Toyotas on this list, was produced from the 2018 to 2022 model years and was the brand's most affordable SUV. Its bold styling isn't for everyone, but the little SUV has sporty handling and comes standard with a package of advanced driver aids. And it's one of the most reliable used small SUVs on the market. On the downside, the C-HR underperformed rivals because of its lethargic acceleration, small cargo area, and lack of all-wheel drive. Its interior also tends to let in a lot of road and engine noise.

Average price: $23,775 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.1/10

Chevrolet Trax

The first generation Chevy Trax, which ran from 2015 to 2022, is one of the most reliable small SUVs. The Trax is Chevrolet's smallest SUV. The bite-size SUV is roomy for its size and comes packed with plenty of features for its low price. But the Trax is hard to recommend because its ride quality, acceleration and fuel economy lag behind its rivals. That said, it is still reliable and affordable on the used market.

Average price: $18,374 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: No rating

The most reliable compact SUVs

Chevrolet Equinox

The Equinox is the most reliable used compact SUV according to the study. The current model was introduced in 2018 and has been a strong seller for Chevy but is usually outperformed by rivals including the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. It has a roomy cabin with plenty of tech features but is showing its age against modern rivals that offer more for the money. However, a redesigned model is slated for 2025. Many used models are relatively inexpensive.

Average price: $20,798 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.4/10

Buick Envision

The Envision, which is the Equinox's corporate cousin, is the second Buick on the list. The current model was introduced for 2021 and was refreshed for 2024. The Buick presents itself as a less expensive luxury alternative but costs more than near-luxury SUVs like the Mazda CX-50. Its level of luxury is closer to the top trim levels of non-luxury SUVs than it is to true luxury SUVs. But it offers a generous number of premium features for the price and it's quiet, comfortable and reliable.

Average price: $26,842 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.4/10

Toyota RAV4

The Toyota name lives up to its reputation with the reliable RAV4. It's one of the best-selling compact SUVs and a solid choice for a used SUV. We like its smooth ride, fuel efficiency, and generous amount of standard tech. The RAV4 also provides lots of passenger and cargo space. But its underpowered engine and vague driving experience keep it from being the class leader. The current model was introduced for the 2019 model year, and some used models are still a little pricey.

Average price: $27,404 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.7/10

The most reliable midsize SUVs

Toyota 4Runner

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the long-running 4Runner is the most reliable midsize SUV. Besides the 4Runner's rugged good looks and off-road capability, SUV shoppers buy it for its tried-and-true dependability. A newly redesigned 2025 model is set to launch soon, but the reliability study scored 3-year-old models belonging to the generation that launched way back in 2010 and lasted until 2024.

If you prefer modern SUVs, the 4Runner's rough ride, thirsty V6 and dated-looking interior might put you off. But the off-road-oriented SUV might win you over with its versatility, large cargo area, and variety of configurations. The 4Runner holds its value well and used models still command a high price.

Average price: $37,936 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.6/10

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The only Jeep on the list is the well-known Grand Cherokee. Three-year-old models from the previous generation produced from 2011 to 2021 were rated. The fourth-generation Grand Cherokee appeals to many SUV shoppers thanks to its mix of off-road-specced, luxurious and potent V8-powered models. The Grand Cherokee was a class leader early on but went years without a redesign. Later model years showed their age against modern, smoother-riding rivals with superior tech and efficiency.

Average price: $30,626 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.4/10

Toyota Venza

Yet another Toyota gets top honors in the midsize SUV segment. The current-generation Venza debuted for the 2021 model year with Lexus-like styling and a luxurious interior. Only available as a fuel-efficient hybrid, the Venza boasts a quiet and comfortable interior and comes standard with all-wheel drive. On the downside, the Venza is small for a midsize SUV and isn't rated for towing. Due to its high starting price when new, used models can still carry a premium.

Average price: $31,374 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.8/10

The most reliable three-row midsize SUVs

Chevrolet Traverse

The Traverse is one of the largest three-row midsize SUVs and the study's most reliable. The family hauler is only outsized by the Tahoe and Suburban in Chevy's lineup. The reliability study scored 3-year-old models from the previous Traverse generation produced from 2018 to 2023. The 2024 Traverse was completely redesigned.

The Traverse's expansive cabin provides plenty of room in all three rows and a spacious cargo area. It also has a comfortable ride and an easy-to-use infotainment system. The Traverse's weak points include average build quality, low-budget interior materials, and the lack of standard advanced driver aids on earlier models.

Average price: $30,002 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.4/10

Buick Enclave

The Enclave is essentially a more luxurious version of the Traverse. Underneath the sheetmetal, they are very similar, so it's no surprise the Enclave is one of the most reliable three-row midsize SUVs. It shares many of its strengths with the Traverse including a massive cabin and a smooth ride, but the Enclave is pricier than its non-luxury rivals even though it doesn't have much more to offer. The current Enclave was launched in 2018 and a new generation was introduced for the 2025 model year.

Average price: $31,714 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.7/10

Toyota Highlander

Another Toyota makes the list, but this time it's the brand's midsize three-row Highlander. The long-running Highlander has been a popular choice for families needing a third row thanks to its strong reliability. The current Highlander, on sale since the 2020 model year, is also very comfortable. It also comes standard with a suite of advanced driver aids and boasts a V6 that provides good fuel economy and strong acceleration. But this solid SUV is hamstrung by its small third row and below-average cargo space behind the third row.

Average price: $35,181 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.8/10

The most reliable large SUV

Chevrolet Tahoe

The Tahoe is the only large non-luxury SUV to make it into the J.D. Power reliability study. Its huge size, inefficiency and somewhat downmarket interior may not be to everyone's taste, but there's no denying the Tahoe's versatility. The Chevy can seat up to nine passengers, carry tons of cargo, and provides enough towing capacity for most SUV owners. And unlike most of its rivals, the Tahoe offers a fuel-efficient diesel engine. The first model year of the current Tahoe is 2021, and used models fetch quite a bit.

Average price: $51,225 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.4/10

The most reliable subcompact luxury SUVs

BMW X1

The X1 is BMW's smallest and most affordable SUV. The 3-year-old model that was rated belongs to the previous generation produced from 2016 to 2022. We gave the X1 a high rating for its strong engine, fun driving dynamics, spacious cabin and good build quality. If the X1 was more comfortable and offered better tech, it could have been the class leader. But it shouldn't be overlooked on the used market because it's the most reliable small luxury SUV in the study.

Average price: $28,129 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 8.0/10

Volvo XC40

The one and only Volvo on this list is the XC40, the brand's smallest SUV, until the all-electric XC30 is launched later this year. The stylish Volvo is one of the top performers in its class thanks to its elegant interior, long list of standard features, and comfortable ride. But its small cargo area and difficult-to-use infotainment system (up until 2022) hold it back. The XC40 first went on sale for the 2019 model year.

Average price: $31,578 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.8/10

The most reliable compact luxury SUVs

Lexus NX 300

The NX 300 and NX 300h hybrid are the second smallest SUVs Lexus offers and are the first of three Lexus SUVs on the list. The J.D. Power study says the NX is the highest-ranked compact luxury SUV, but it's for the 3-year-old model that belongs to the first NX generation, produced from 2015 until 2021. Besides being reliable, the Lexus is comfortable and quiet and comes standard with several advanced driver aids. However, its frustrating infotainment system touchpad, limited cargo area, and high price tag resulted in a below-average rating.

Average price: $34,416 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.0/10

Cadillac XT4

Cadillac introduced the XT4 as its smallest SUV offering in 2019. The XT4 is the most affordable way to get behind the wheel of a Cadillac SUV, but it lacks luxury SUV staples such as a comfortable ride, a quiet interior, and a high-quality cabin with plenty of features. On the plus side, there's lots of passenger room and the infotainment system is quick and easy to use. The XT4 is also reliable and a used model can be purchased for a relatively low price.

Average price: $29,282 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 6.9/10

Porsche Macan

The Macan sets the performance benchmark in its class and is also one of the most reliable used compact luxury SUVs you can buy. Porsche's smallest SUV boasts sports car-like handling, strong acceleration and a comfortable ride, and it's very customizable. However, if you're looking for a spacious cabin that provides lots of passenger and cargo space, consider one of its rivals. The Macan debuted for the 2015 model year but was refreshed for 2019 and 2022. Some used models still command a high price tag.

Average price: $51,145 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.9/10

The most reliable midsize luxury SUVs

Lexus RX

The long-running RX has been the stalwart of its class longer than most of its rivals have existed. Lexus SUVs are known for their reliability, and the RX grabs honors as the most reliable used midsize luxury SUV in the study. Shoppers will also appreciate the RX's high level of comfort and elegant cabin featuring top-notch build quality and materials. Our few gripes include a difficult-to-use touchpad controller and the stiff ride of F Sport models.

Besides the standard RX 350, an efficient RX 450h hybrid and three-row RX 350L are also available. The study sampled 3-year-old models from the previous generation that lasted from 2016 to 2022.

Average price: $39,310 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.7/10

Lexus GX

The study's midsize luxury SUV segment is dominated by Lexus reliability. The three-row GX was already showing its age, with a design dating to 2010. It served as the go-to SUV for shoppers wanting impressive off-road capability in a luxurious and boxy SUV. Like most Lexus vehicles, the GX is well built and boasts excellent reliability. But because of its age, it fell behind the competition in several ways. It took Lexus a long time, but a completely redesigned GX debuted for the 2024 model year.

Average price: $45,740 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 6.8/10

BMW X6

The X6 is the coupe-like version of the X5 that sports a fastback-style roof. For the 2020 model year, the X6 entered its third generation. Because it's based on the X5, the sporty SUV shares most of its strengths such as strong engines that provide quick acceleration, a smooth and quiet ride, and a luxurious interior with solid build quality. Our few complaints revolve around the X6's sloping roofline that reduces cargo space, rear headroom and rear visibility.

Average price: $56,803 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: No rating

Porsche Cayenne

The second Porsche on the list is the largest SUV the brand makes. Like the Macan, the Cayenne offers the most performance and the best driver engagement in its class. The current generation launched in 2019 and continues to impress us with its athleticism, superb build quality, variety of customization options, and wide selection of engines including plug-in hybrid and performance options. But as with most Porsches, the Cayenne is expensive and options can quickly inflate the price.

Average price: $66,798 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 8.1/10

BMW X5

With the X6 topping the segment for reliability, it's no surprise the X5 also made the list. The popular X5 is one of the top performers in its class because it offers what most luxury SUV shoppers are looking for power, luxury, tech and plenty of space. Our few gripes include limited interior storage space and a few blind spots that stood out to us. The current X5 debuted for the 2019 model year and tends to be more affordable than the X6.

Average price: $45,131 (2021 model)
Edmunds Rating: 7.9/10

Edmunds says

The J.D. Power reliability study focused on SUVs that are about 3 years old, but slightly older or newer models that belong to the same generation will likely be just as reliable. When you find a used SUV that's right for you, it's best to ask the seller or dealership for the vehicle's service records to ensure it's been properly maintained.

