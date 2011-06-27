  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru XV Crosstrek
  4. Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2015 XV Crosstrek
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,295
See XV Crosstrek Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)413.4/540.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,295
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Popular Package #1yes
Popular Package #2ayes
Standard Model - 2.0i Premium CVTyes
Special Editionyes
Popular Package #1ayes
Kicker Audio Upgrade Package 4yes
EyeSight & Subaru STARLINK 7.0 Multimedia Plusyes
Moonroofyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,295
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyes
110v Power Outletyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
Shift Knob - Leather CVTyes
Auto-dimming Mirror with Compass and Homelink (EyeSight)yes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Auto Dimming Mirror with Compass (EyeSight)yes
Interior Illumination Kit Redyes
Upgraded Speakersyes
10" Powered Kicker Subwooferyes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Side Cargo Netsyes
Center Console Tray - Ivoryyes
Interior Illumination Kit Blueyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Center Console Tray Off Blackyes
Pedal Pad Set CVT - STIyes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,295
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Sport Mesh Grille Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Crystal Black Silicayes
Roof Spoiler Desert Khakiyes
Roof Spoiler Venetian Red Pearlyes
Roof Spoiler Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Gray Metallicyes
Roof Spoiler Ice Silver Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grille Crystal White Pearlyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Roof Spoiler Tangerine Orange Pearlyes
Wheel Locks - Aluminum Wheelsyes
Splash Guards - Crosstrekyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Crossbar Kit - Roundyes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyes
Roof Spoiler Crystal White Pearlyes
Cross Bar Set - Aeroyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Body Side Molding Kit Desert Khakiyes
Roof Spoiler Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Body Side Molding Kit Tangerine Orange Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Tangerine Orange Pearlyes
Roof Spoiler Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Red Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Ice Silver Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grille Desert Khakiyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Maximum cargo capacity51.9 cu.ft.
Angle of departure27.7 degrees
Length175.2 in.
Curb weight3186 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Height63.6 in.
EPA interior volume119.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Exterior Colors
  • Sunrise Yellow
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Tangerine Orange Pearl
  • Desert Khaki
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,295
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/55R17 95H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See XV Crosstrek Inventory

Related Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles