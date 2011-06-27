Used 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek SUV Consumer Reviews

They should make more cars like this prometheus20 , 11/16/2012 47 of 48 people found this review helpful Got this car because I wanted a hatchback that can easily handle dirt and wintry roads. Also wanted a car that has good cargo space and is fun to drive. The XV makes great use of its space, especially with the seats folded down. The interior is simple but well constructed. The controls are intuitive. This car is fun to take through corners at a decent speed. Despite the 8.7inches of ground clearance, there's very little body roll. The suspension and traction on rough back roads is great. Acceleration is good from a stand still and adequate in the mid range. Not much torque so I frequently need to downshift for hills. Also, the engine is loud and revs high at highway speed. Report Abuse

Great Car if you can find one! dashriprocket , 11/26/2012 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Bought this car over a week ago. Three months of constant research after selling my Honda Element which I loved. I was looking for something sold, unique looks, reliability, comfort and just a plain kick but car. My Subaru XV Crosstrek limited in blue with beige interior...not a pocket rocket, but I genuinely love this car. Extremely practical, unique, good looks, great gas mileage, great performance! Report Abuse

So Far, A Great Car salacious , 11/12/2012 25 of 25 people found this review helpful The Crosstrek is no Ferrari, but it IS very quick off the mark (i.e., zero to 30-40mph). That said, it also loses its *rate* of acceleration in the mid-speed range prior to reaching 60-70 mph. If you need to keep up a decent (but not great) rate of acceleration, you will need to push down quite a bit further on the gas pedal. Nonetheless, acceleration is easily adequate to merge into freeway traffic. Ignore the reviewers who say otherwise. For the vast majority of gas-mileage-conscious customers looking for a smallish SUV-style of vehicle with a great AWD system, this car is very hard to beat. If you dont care about gas mileage or AWD or want a boat-like SUV, look elsewhere. Report Abuse

Love my new Subaru XV stickybutfun , 12/30/2012 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Finally got my Orange Subaru last week. Put 700 miles on it already and loving it. Sometimes I don't know what people want when they say it lacks power. We can only go so fast going from point A to point B. I rather pick a car that gets me 30mpg than go 0-60 in 4 secs. Less MPG= More use of natural resources= bad for environment. Let's hope gas prices doesn't go up to $6 then you will see what I'm talking about. For those that want more power get a sports car, not a practical family car. Car rides smooth, handles great and most importantly gets great gas mileage for a crossover. So far, it is a great car with great styling. Report Abuse