Used 2018 Subaru WRX STI Consumer Reviews

Let me just say one doesn’t buy a car like this expecting top luxuries like a Lexus. This is a driver focused car and LET ME TELL YOU, it definitely delivers on that. I’ve had my ‘18 STI for about 7 months and surprisingly it’s still stock which is how I’m gonna keep it. The power is plenty, the room is plenty. I’m about 5’9 (your average joe) and from my driving position I can still sit super comfortable in the backseat. Handling is outstanding but of course could use upgrades ;). I don’t ever feel scared when it rains out because all wheel drive baby!!!!!! The trunk... super huge. The suspension is perfect for me (as in I don’t mind feeling most bumps on the road) and the seats are super comfortable. This is my daily driver so with these gas prices, it may not be the best but I drive mainly freeway getting about 24 MPG but I gotta baby foot the gas pedal but boy oh boy when you step on it it’s smiles per mile. In love with my car and always super excited to drive it everyday.