  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru WRX
  4. Used 2018 Subaru WRX
  5. Used 2018 Subaru WRX STI
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Subaru WRX STI Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 WRX
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all WRXES for sale
List Price Range
$31,930 - $35,495
Used WRX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

2018 STI

Fro STI, 08/15/2019
STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

Let me just say one doesn’t buy a car like this expecting top luxuries like a Lexus. This is a driver focused car and LET ME TELL YOU, it definitely delivers on that. I’ve had my ‘18 STI for about 7 months and surprisingly it’s still stock which is how I’m gonna keep it. The power is plenty, the room is plenty. I’m about 5’9 (your average joe) and from my driving position I can still sit super comfortable in the backseat. Handling is outstanding but of course could use upgrades ;). I don’t ever feel scared when it rains out because all wheel drive baby!!!!!! The trunk... super huge. The suspension is perfect for me (as in I don’t mind feeling most bumps on the road) and the seats are super comfortable. This is my daily driver so with these gas prices, it may not be the best but I drive mainly freeway getting about 24 MPG but I gotta baby foot the gas pedal but boy oh boy when you step on it it’s smiles per mile. In love with my car and always super excited to drive it everyday.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all WRXES for sale

Related Used 2018 Subaru WRX STI info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles