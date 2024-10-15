- The 2025 Subaru WRX tS is the best-performing modern WRX so far.
- Performance enhancements include adjustable shocks and upgraded Brembo brakes.
- However, the tS' price tag might scare off all but the Subie faithful.
2025 Subaru WRX tS First Drive: Think of It as 'STI-Lite'
The tS is the most fun WRX available today, but all that performance doesn't come cheap
Let’s be clear: The 2025 Subaru WRX tS is not a new STI. Yes, it’s the highest-performing version of the current WRX, and yes, Subaru Tecnica International played a role in its development (“tS” stands for “tuned by STI”). But if you were hoping for the return of Subaru's fire-breathing rally-ready 315-horsepower version of the WRX, well, think again. The new tS is more like STI-Lite.
There's still a lot to like about the WRX tS, though, if only because it finally marries a manual transmission and adjustable shocks for the first time since the current WRX went on sale in 2022. The tS is more than just the result of playing mix-and-match in the Subaru parts bin. But be warned: It'll cost you.
STI-ified
STI did a lot of tweaking to create the WRX tS. The most obvious change is the new set of gold-colored Brembo brakes. The tS sports six-piston calipers in front and two-piston calipers in the rear, along with rotors that are an inch larger on both ends. The big brakes require big wheels, so the tS wears 19-inch alloys wrapped in aggressive Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires.
The tS superficially shares parts with the automatic-only WRX GT and TR, but Subaru is quick to point out that the suspension, steering and throttle mapping are all exclusively tuned by STI for the tS and aren’t just carryover. For example, both cars use the Drive Mode Select system to switch between Comfort, Normal, Sport, Sport+ and a customizable Individual mode. However, the tS' shocks are stiffer than the GT’s at each interval, and the steering and throttle mapping are both uniquely tuned to this car.
Visually, more than the 19-inch wheels distinguish the tS. It also gets an exclusive black spoiler, side mirrors and shark fin antenna, as well as a tS badge on the trunk. Inside, you'll find Recaro seats embroidered with the tS logo, a bright red start button with the STI logo, and faux suede upholstery and trim with bright blue highlights. The tS also sports an exclusive new 12.3-inch digital instrument display that features three viewing modes: one with round gauges, one with a map (including Apple Maps if you’re using CarPlay), and one that focuses on Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist features.
What STI didn’t add to the WRX is power, so the tS has the same 271-horsepower, 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder as the rest of the WRX lineup. The same is true of the torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system that helps power the little sedan through corners, as well as the six-speed manual transmission.
Racy, but not a race car
To find out how the changes work, Subaru invited me to Sonoma Raceway, nestled in wine country in Sonoma, California. Sonoma’s a fast track with lots of elevation changes packed into its 12 turns and 2.5 miles. Nobody is saying the WRX tS is a race car, including Subaru, but testing the sedan here let me test its limits in a closed, controlled environment.
I came away impressed overall. In the most aggressive Sport+ mode, the WRX tS made the most of its Bridgestones, and the brakes were strong over repeated hard stops. The WRX tS also proved to be a forgiving car, the all-wheel drive digging in and pulling the car through corners despite my occasionally ham-fisted driving. There was enough midrange grunt from the turbocharged engine that I could stay in third and fourth gear most of the time. Subaru didn’t provide a non-tS version for me to sample for comparison, but just the improved braking performance alone puts the tS ahead of its WRX siblings.
Again, this is a road car, so body lean in corners was expected since the suspension is set up for the street. The only dynamic issue I had was the steering, which had good heft and accuracy but wasn’t so proficient at communicating when I was losing traction. In fairness to Subaru, though, that’s commonplace among many modern performance cars with electrically assisted power steering.
Backroads warrior
Away from the track, the tS experience really varied based on its drive mode. Luckily, switching between them was as simple as pressing a button on the steering wheel. Comfort would seem like a natural pick for the highway, but that setting’s steering had considerable play on-center, so I preferred Normal mode instead.
On the winding roads surrounding wine country, I felt like the tS was in its element. It’s fun and playful, with the eager little four-cylinder’s turbocharged power easily accessible. Turbo lag was only an issue if I let the revs drop too far, and even then it was quick enough to respond that it wasn’t a problem. The engine was so eager that I found myself bumping against the 6,000 rpm rev limiter frequently.
Road quality was a key factor when deciding which of the two sporty drive modes to use. If it was smooth, Sport+ was the clear choice, but on broken pavement, the slightly softer Sport was more comfortable without giving up grip. If this were my car, I’d set up the Individual mode to use the firmest steering and most aggressive throttle, with a slightly softer suspension setting.
No matter how you slice it, the WRX tS is a fun little car. It's also practical, with a good-sized trunk and decently sized back seat. Subaru says most WRX owners have kids, speaking to the compact sedan’s day-to-day practicality.
On the other hand, some broader complaints about the WRX remain. The exhaust note is a constant companion, and considerable road and wind noise intrudes on the cabin. The 11.6-inch vertical touchscreen is bright and easy to use, but inputs are surprisingly sluggish. Plus, despite the comfy Recaro seats and fancy blue and faux suede trim, it’s hard to hide the car’s budget-minded Impreza origins.
High-priced fun
From a driving standpoint the new WRX tS is easily the most fun WRX you can get now. But the problem will surely be its price. Although Subaru hasn’t announced the final figure, I'm told the tS will come in around the same price as the GT, which means somewhere in the $45,000 neighborhood.
That’s a big chunk of change for a WRX, and it makes it hard to overlook the Impreza-sourced hard plastics and other economy-car trappings. It also puts the tS against cars like the Honda Civic Type R and Ford Mustang GT, both of which would run circles around the Subie.
There’s a lot to like, and the WRX tS is likely the closest you'll get to a true WRX STI anytime soon. Die-hard Subaru fans will likely flock to it, but the rest of us might be too tempted by other options at that price to take the plunge.