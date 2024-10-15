Road quality was a key factor when deciding which of the two sporty drive modes to use. If it was smooth, Sport+ was the clear choice, but on broken pavement, the slightly softer Sport was more comfortable without giving up grip. If this were my car, I’d set up the Individual mode to use the firmest steering and most aggressive throttle, with a slightly softer suspension setting.

No matter how you slice it, the WRX tS is a fun little car. It's also practical, with a good-sized trunk and decently sized back seat. Subaru says most WRX owners have kids, speaking to the compact sedan’s day-to-day practicality.

On the other hand, some broader complaints about the WRX remain. The exhaust note is a constant companion, and considerable road and wind noise intrudes on the cabin. The 11.6-inch vertical touchscreen is bright and easy to use, but inputs are surprisingly sluggish. Plus, despite the comfy Recaro seats and fancy blue and faux suede trim, it’s hard to hide the car’s budget-minded Impreza origins.

High-priced fun

From a driving standpoint the new WRX tS is easily the most fun WRX you can get now. But the problem will surely be its price. Although Subaru hasn’t announced the final figure, I'm told the tS will come in around the same price as the GT, which means somewhere in the $45,000 neighborhood.

That’s a big chunk of change for a WRX, and it makes it hard to overlook the Impreza-sourced hard plastics and other economy-car trappings. It also puts the tS against cars like the Honda Civic Type R and Ford Mustang GT, both of which would run circles around the Subie.

There’s a lot to like, and the WRX tS is likely the closest you'll get to a true WRX STI anytime soon. Die-hard Subaru fans will likely flock to it, but the rest of us might be too tempted by other options at that price to take the plunge.