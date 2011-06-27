  1. Home
Used 1994 Subaru SVX Coupe Consumer Reviews

5.0
6 reviews
SOOOOO much FUN

bigdr1979, 07/26/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love this car. The engine is strong, and the style is second to none. I have added an aftermarket exhaust, that does not sound like a bumble bee, instead it purrs like a porsche. This is the most fun I have had in a car in a long time. The only thing I hate is the first question out of everyones mouth "what's up with the windows?"

Best car I have owned

Don, 05/02/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this car after driving the FWD as I liked the look in 1992, but until I drove the FWD is when I fell in love. I have 92,000 miles on the Laguna Blue Beauty & heads turn to try and guess what car it is. I still have the original Bridgestone tires and think I will get new ones soon. For anyone interested in these '92-'97 SVX's, if you buy one get the FWD as the ones with the AWD seem to have transmission & wheel bearing issues, which I never had even though I change the oil & filters more often than normal. Owning a car like this makes you feel different as on the highway it purrs better than any other car I've driven, so enjoy being different.

Catfish

dtrita, 12/16/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Built to last! Keep up with the maintenance and it's a dream come true. 3 sets of tires, three timing belts f/ normal maintance - beat that!

'94 Subaru SVX AWD still going strong!

The Doug, 02/10/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Best car I've ever purchased. Period. Subaru's unbelievably well-kept secret sports car. 10 years old and runs like new. The style was way ahead of its time. Still turns heads. Terrific sports car in the summer, turning into a virtual snowplow in winter with its full-time AWD. Extremely safe: heavy chassis, wide tires that grip all road surfaces, 4-channel antilock brakes, etc. It will be hard to part with it; there is nothing on the market like it today.

12 years without a peer

dray, 02/12/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Owned this car for 12 years and have not found another one to replace it. Smooth driving and fun. Still get people asking what is that? And they can't believe it is a Subaru.

