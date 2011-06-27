2019 Subaru STI S209 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front, center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|238.5/333.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|Torque
|330 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|341 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|Popular Package #2
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|Footwell Illumination Kit Blue
|yes
|Cargo Net - Rear
|yes
|All Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|yes
|Sunshade
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass
|yes
|LED Map and Dome Light Upgrade
|yes
|Kicker Tweeter Kit
|yes
|Footwell Illumination Kit Red
|yes
|Kicker Speaker Upgrade
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.1 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|Body Side Molding Kit WR Blue Pearl
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|Wheel Locks - Alloy Wheels
|yes
|STI Carbon Fiber Trunk Trim
|yes
|Body Side Molding Kit Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|Length
|181.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3485 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|Height
|58.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|108.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|19 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|265/35R19 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,995
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
