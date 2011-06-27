  1. Home
2019 Subaru STI S209 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 STI S209
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,995
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.5/333.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,995
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower341 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,995
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,995
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,995
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,995
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,995
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,995
Footwell Illumination Kit Blueyes
Cargo Net - Rearyes
All Weather Floor Linersyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Sunshadeyes
Cargo Trayyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
LED Map and Dome Light Upgradeyes
Kicker Tweeter Kityes
Footwell Illumination Kit Redyes
Kicker Speaker Upgradeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,995
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,995
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,995
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,995
Body Side Molding Kit WR Blue Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locks - Alloy Wheelsyes
STI Carbon Fiber Trunk Trimyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal White Pearlyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,995
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight3485 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume108.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,995
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • WR Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
265/35R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

