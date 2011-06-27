How does it drive?

Among people who build race cars for a living, there's a saying along the lines of, "A race car should be easier to drive than a road car. And if it isn't, you're doing something wrong." Well, STI does exactly that. Aside from developing sportier parts for various Subarus, it also designs and builds Subarus to compete in a variety of racing events around the world. Among those events, perhaps the most notable is the famed Nürburgring 24 Hours, which is known for the grueling demands the race puts on cars and drivers alike. And this year marked the sixth in a row that an STI-built Subaru has won its class.

What does that have to do with the S209? Well, a lot. For starters, some of the same engineers responsible for the ongoing development of that race car were involved in the chassis and suspension upgrades present in the S209. Parts such as a flexible front strut tower bar (stiffens under cornering forces and relaxes under straight-line forces such as acceleration and braking), subframe bracing, and front and rear draw-stiffeners are all features culled directly from their Nürburgring experiences. STI even redesigned various suspension bushings and mounts to allow for less delay between the moment you turn the steering wheel and the moment the car responds.

More common modifications such as stiffer springs and specially tuned Bilstein dampers were swapped in, along with special brake pads with a higher heat tolerance, making them less likely to fade while on a racetrack or a good mountain road. Even the tire supplier, Dunlop, designed a special tire (SP Sport Maxx GT600A) to fit over special 19-inch BBS wheels.

The result is astonishing. The somewhat primitive and wild WRX STI has been significantly refined and improved in nearly every performance metric. The ride is undeniably stiff, but the S209 somehow manages not to crash and bang over moderate bumps. During moderately aggressive driving, the body remains taut and flat while still providing ample feedback to the driver. The steering has excellent feel just off-center, and the weighting imparts confidence without being needlessly heavy. Steering response, something STI sought to improve from the start, is nearly instantaneous yet avoids feeling darty or nervous. All of those countless hours at the Nürburgring really did pay off.

Power is up as well, but its delivery doesn't shine in the same way the handling does. This car is still very much a WRX STI, and the aging 2.5-liter flat four-cylinder still lacks motivation below 3,000 rpm. The new, larger HKS turbo and expanse of engine tuning have made for a smoother swell of power across a larger rpm range. But if you get caught in a gear too high, you'll quickly find yourself scrambling to downshift.

Speaking of finding gears, the ratios in the gearbox are now selected via a short shift kit unique to the S209. While shift effort remains fairly light, engagement was still very notchy. The shift gate also proved a bit narrow, and multiple drivers — including ourselves — experienced mis-shifts. An owner might be able to adapt to the narrow spacing, but the patience it takes to find the correct gear almost negates the use of the short shift kit.

Subaru insisted we sample the S209 on a racetrack as well, and we came away convinced that, aside from the shifter, it's one of the best cars in which to learn a new track. The car is terrifically stable, allowing for corrections to be made midway through corners that would otherwise spin you around in another car. But there's still a good deal of nimbleness in the S209. The car moves when and where you want it to, and the all-wheel-drive system has been tweaked for better and more aggressive apportioning of power.

Returning to the mantra of race cars being easier to drive than road cars, if the standard WRX STI is a road car, the S209 is a race car. Color us deeply impressed.