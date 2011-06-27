2020 Subaru Outback Consumer Reviews
The safe one with a few questions
Great ride, lots of room, bigger than the older Outbacks...love all the toys...Power adequate not lightning...Albeit CVT transmission, shifts like a normal one. Just two things keeping me from giving it 5 stars. 1. Tires: Yokohama AVID-GT are quiet, but a B rating for traction on this safe car??? CMON'... 2. Automatic Start Stop.... when you stop the car for a light or something the engine turns off. When you let off the brake it starts...don't like this feature...can turn it off BUT once you re-start the car it comes back on...should be able to turn it OFF until you want it back on. Otherwise .. Its a very good ride..
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Comfortable, great style, and good mpg!
This was my first Subaru and I've fallen in love with it. The ride quality is smooth, but without sacrificing a sense of the road and terrain, and the Outback's seats are supportive enough to make long drives pleasant. Having the large cargo space of the Outback along with being able to get over 30 mpg is a huge plus, as well. Some general notes/comments: -after about 3k miles so far, my overall average gas mileage has been 28 mpg, which includes both a lot of stop/start commuting and 2+ hour trips on the freeway -there are quite a few neat 'perks' that my previous cars haven't had, like the reclining rear seats, adjustable headrest angle in the front seats, roof rail crossbars that fold up, and high beam lights that dim automatically when other cars are close enough in front of you -the lane-centering feature seems to have two operational forms: 1) a clear-cut feature that does what it sounds like, where it just nudges you back to the center if it senses you're drifting out of the lane, and 2) a micro-managing nutcase that can be very aggressive in forcing the steering to follow the car in front of you, even if they're weaving around in the lane--thankfully, this second type of the lane centering is only activated when cruise control is on, and even then can be easily shut off by a button on the steering wheel -the base model is the only trim that has two 7" screens instead of a single large screen; although it looks a little odd, admittedly, its controls are fairly straightforward and essentially identical to the large screen version--but yes, that sadly does mean that the climate controls use the same smaller buttons and can be somewhat difficult to use -all Outbacks come with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, but Subaru's own Starlink infotainment OS is rather good for bluetooth operations; along with handling voice calls and music/audiobooks, Starlink will also show text messages on screen when the car is in park or read them aloud when the vehicle is in motion
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Vast improvement over 2016 3.6R
The 2020 Outback is our family's 4th new Subaru since 2014. My first Subaru was a 2016 3.6R pretty fully loaded. I traded it in at 52000 miles for a brand new Touring XT. It has so many advantages over the old model- it's quiet, it does 0-60 in 6.3 seconds, it handles nicely, has all of the modern safety features, and is a heck of a bargain for less than $40k fully loaded. It's not perfect, though. There is some turbo lag. But once it kicks in, the car performs very well. The car also has auto stop/start turned on by default, and you have to turn if off every time you start the engine if you don't want it on. The center console has very little space compared to the 2016, and that's shrunken even more by Subaru moving the CD player into the console. I can see why the infotainment screen causes a lot of controversy, but I have not had some of the issues reported by others and by the automotive press. You owe it to yourself to go drive one before buying one of the competitive offerings by another manufacturer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing vehicle with a minor drawback.
I am coming from a 2016 WRX STi Limited to 2020 Outback Onyx XT Metallic Silver model. I am a 29 year old male, who is married, and have been looking for a Crossover/SUV vehicle that came with AWD and Turbo. 2020 Outback Onyx XT came to my mind. This vehicle is amazing. Compared to the STI, I am absolutely okay with the CVT transmission. No more feelings of gear shift change. Also I feel like I am cruising in the clouds; it is very quiet and I don’t feel bumps at all. Pros: Quiet and comfortable. Low turn radius. Comfortable steering wheels and doesn’t feel “light” when steering. Most of the standard features that come with the car (with exceptions). Cons: MAJOR FLAW: Auto Start/Stop function. This is the most deal breaker function that will turn away most of the young potential buyers. I hate the fact that I have shut the function off every time I start the car. Subaru needs to update it so that the off function is permanent until the driver wishes not. Gas mileage: I DO NOT get 26mpg average. I average about 23 mpg and I have been driving regularly not like the STi. The touch function on the screen is so slow and lags. The functionality is not smoother AT ALL. I wish they had it like Apple or Tesla where you get instant response from touch. This is my pet peeve, but how is Subaru going to put every thing LED and not the turn signal lights? I love the day time running LED lights, LED headlights, LED fog lights and then forget the turn signals? That drives me insane. But I love this car so much I am willing to give 4/5. I love love the design and it doesn’t look like a soccer mom or granny car. It looks very sporty. I can live with shutting off the auto start/stop function every time I start the car but it can get quite annoying time to time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Failure of brakes & Eye-Sight system nearly killed
Failure of brakes and unresponsive Eye-Sight system nearly killed us and the passengers in a stationary car at an intersection. After owning two Subarus, we leased a 2020 Outback in November 2019. On a cool day with clear driving conditions and no ice in late January 2020 in PA, we approached a four-way intersection at less than 25 miles/hour. With over 30 years of an accident-free record, I pressed the brakes. To my horror, the car was not slowing down. My husband on the passenger seat warned me to hit the brakes, to which I responded, "I'm trying but it's not working!" We watched helplessly as our Outback traveled about 40 meters on the single-lane road and rear-ended the other car. Luckily, because of the low speed, the driver and her infant daughter in that car were unharmed. After reaching home, we found this report on NBC report about failed brakes in the 2020 Outback models (https://nbc24.com/news/auto-matters/2020-subaru-outback-2020-legacy-recalled-for-brake-problem). We immediately reached out to Subaru headquarters. Subaru took in the car for over three months. In May 2020, they reported that the car had no faults whatsoever and that we were responsible for all repair costs. However, Subaru refused to share the test/diagnostic report with me. When I reminded them about the NBC report, the Subaru spokesperson first denied knowledge of the report (even though I had shared the report with him in February 2020) and later wrote a curt email that, "... this recall does not pertain to your vehicle." [Again, the NBC report disputes his claim. It clearly states that 2020 Outback and Legacy models can suffer from brake failure]. For a company that pledges "love" and "safety", we are astonished at their cold and dismissive response. We never threatened to sue-- all we asked was that they make things right by either replacing the car, or acknowledging the failure and repairing the brakes and EyeSight. We are terrified of getting into the 2020 Outback again. What if the brakes fail at a higher speed, resulting in a deadly collision? What if we are picking up our children from school and there is another low-speed brake failure and unresponsive Eyesight system?
Sponsored cars related to the Outback
Related 2020 Subaru Outback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Subaru Crosstrek 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2019 Ascent
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- 2019 Subaru Forester
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Acura RDX
- Dodge Durango 2020
- 2020 HR-V
- 2020 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 BMW X3
- Kia Sportage 2020
- 2020 Jeep Compass