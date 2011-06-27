2020 Subaru Outback Consumer Reviews

The safe one with a few questions BocaRich , 01/10/2020 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 86 of 88 people found this review helpful Great ride, lots of room, bigger than the older Outbacks...love all the toys...Power adequate not lightning...Albeit CVT transmission, shifts like a normal one. Just two things keeping me from giving it 5 stars. 1. Tires: Yokohama AVID-GT are quiet, but a B rating for traction on this safe car??? CMON'... 2. Automatic Start Stop.... when you stop the car for a light or something the engine turns off. When you let off the brake it starts...don't like this feature...can turn it off BUT once you re-start the car it comes back on...should be able to turn it OFF until you want it back on. Otherwise .. Its a very good ride.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Comfortable, great style, and good mpg! New to Subaru , 12/21/2019 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 66 of 68 people found this review helpful This was my first Subaru and I've fallen in love with it. The ride quality is smooth, but without sacrificing a sense of the road and terrain, and the Outback's seats are supportive enough to make long drives pleasant. Having the large cargo space of the Outback along with being able to get over 30 mpg is a huge plus, as well. Some general notes/comments: -after about 3k miles so far, my overall average gas mileage has been 28 mpg, which includes both a lot of stop/start commuting and 2+ hour trips on the freeway -there are quite a few neat 'perks' that my previous cars haven't had, like the reclining rear seats, adjustable headrest angle in the front seats, roof rail crossbars that fold up, and high beam lights that dim automatically when other cars are close enough in front of you -the lane-centering feature seems to have two operational forms: 1) a clear-cut feature that does what it sounds like, where it just nudges you back to the center if it senses you're drifting out of the lane, and 2) a micro-managing nutcase that can be very aggressive in forcing the steering to follow the car in front of you, even if they're weaving around in the lane--thankfully, this second type of the lane centering is only activated when cruise control is on, and even then can be easily shut off by a button on the steering wheel -the base model is the only trim that has two 7" screens instead of a single large screen; although it looks a little odd, admittedly, its controls are fairly straightforward and essentially identical to the large screen version--but yes, that sadly does mean that the climate controls use the same smaller buttons and can be somewhat difficult to use -all Outbacks come with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, but Subaru's own Starlink infotainment OS is rather good for bluetooth operations; along with handling voice calls and music/audiobooks, Starlink will also show text messages on screen when the car is in park or read them aloud when the vehicle is in motion Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Vast improvement over 2016 3.6R Keith W. , 12/16/2019 Touring XT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 58 of 60 people found this review helpful The 2020 Outback is our family's 4th new Subaru since 2014. My first Subaru was a 2016 3.6R pretty fully loaded. I traded it in at 52000 miles for a brand new Touring XT. It has so many advantages over the old model- it's quiet, it does 0-60 in 6.3 seconds, it handles nicely, has all of the modern safety features, and is a heck of a bargain for less than $40k fully loaded. It's not perfect, though. There is some turbo lag. But once it kicks in, the car performs very well. The car also has auto stop/start turned on by default, and you have to turn if off every time you start the engine if you don't want it on. The center console has very little space compared to the 2016, and that's shrunken even more by Subaru moving the CD player into the console. I can see why the infotainment screen causes a lot of controversy, but I have not had some of the issues reported by others and by the automotive press. You owe it to yourself to go drive one before buying one of the competitive offerings by another manufacturer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Outback Autumn Green Metallic

Crimson Red Pearl

Abyss Blue Pearl

Ice Silver Metallic

Magnetite Gray Metallic

Crystal Black Silica

Crystal White Pearl

Tungsten Metallic

Cinnamon Brown Pearl BUILD & PRICE Subaru.com

Amazing vehicle with a minor drawback. Jay Kim , 01/11/2020 Onyx Edition XT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 65 of 68 people found this review helpful I am coming from a 2016 WRX STi Limited to 2020 Outback Onyx XT Metallic Silver model. I am a 29 year old male, who is married, and have been looking for a Crossover/SUV vehicle that came with AWD and Turbo. 2020 Outback Onyx XT came to my mind. This vehicle is amazing. Compared to the STI, I am absolutely okay with the CVT transmission. No more feelings of gear shift change. Also I feel like I am cruising in the clouds; it is very quiet and I don’t feel bumps at all. Pros: Quiet and comfortable. Low turn radius. Comfortable steering wheels and doesn’t feel “light” when steering. Most of the standard features that come with the car (with exceptions). Cons: MAJOR FLAW: Auto Start/Stop function. This is the most deal breaker function that will turn away most of the young potential buyers. I hate the fact that I have shut the function off every time I start the car. Subaru needs to update it so that the off function is permanent until the driver wishes not. Gas mileage: I DO NOT get 26mpg average. I average about 23 mpg and I have been driving regularly not like the STi. The touch function on the screen is so slow and lags. The functionality is not smoother AT ALL. I wish they had it like Apple or Tesla where you get instant response from touch. This is my pet peeve, but how is Subaru going to put every thing LED and not the turn signal lights? I love the day time running LED lights, LED headlights, LED fog lights and then forget the turn signals? That drives me insane. But I love this car so much I am willing to give 4/5. I love love the design and it doesn’t look like a soccer mom or granny car. It looks very sporty. I can live with shutting off the auto start/stop function every time I start the car but it can get quite annoying time to time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse