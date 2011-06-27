2019 Subaru Outback Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outback SUV
2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,650*
Total Cash Price
$29,607
2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,423*
Total Cash Price
$30,199
3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,951*
Total Cash Price
$40,562
2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,497*
Total Cash Price
$41,746
2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,337*
Total Cash Price
$40,858
3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,196*
Total Cash Price
$30,791
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outback SUV 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$728
|$753
|$779
|$807
|$3,770
|Maintenance
|$411
|$824
|$526
|$2,462
|$971
|$5,194
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$315
|$463
|$910
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,229
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,393
|Financing
|$1,592
|$1,281
|$948
|$593
|$214
|$4,628
|Depreciation
|$7,695
|$2,197
|$2,080
|$2,440
|$2,310
|$16,722
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,766
|$6,241
|$5,686
|$7,872
|$6,085
|$38,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outback SUV 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$717
|$743
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$3,845
|Maintenance
|$419
|$840
|$537
|$2,511
|$990
|$5,298
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$321
|$472
|$928
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,254
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,421
|Financing
|$1,624
|$1,307
|$967
|$605
|$218
|$4,721
|Depreciation
|$7,849
|$2,241
|$2,122
|$2,489
|$2,356
|$17,056
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,021
|$6,366
|$5,800
|$8,029
|$6,207
|$39,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outback SUV 3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$997
|$1,032
|$1,067
|$1,106
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$563
|$1,129
|$721
|$3,373
|$1,330
|$7,116
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$634
|$1,247
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,684
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,908
|Financing
|$2,181
|$1,755
|$1,299
|$812
|$293
|$6,340
|Depreciation
|$10,542
|$3,010
|$2,850
|$3,343
|$3,165
|$22,909
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,489
|$8,550
|$7,790
|$10,785
|$8,336
|$52,951
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outback SUV 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,026
|$1,062
|$1,098
|$1,138
|$5,316
|Maintenance
|$580
|$1,162
|$742
|$3,471
|$1,369
|$7,324
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$653
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,733
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,964
|Financing
|$2,245
|$1,806
|$1,337
|$836
|$302
|$6,525
|Depreciation
|$10,850
|$3,098
|$2,933
|$3,440
|$3,257
|$23,578
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,000
|$8,800
|$8,017
|$11,100
|$8,580
|$54,497
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outback SUV 2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$1,005
|$1,039
|$1,075
|$1,114
|$5,203
|Maintenance
|$567
|$1,137
|$726
|$3,398
|$1,340
|$7,168
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$639
|$1,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,696
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,922
|Financing
|$2,197
|$1,768
|$1,308
|$818
|$295
|$6,387
|Depreciation
|$10,619
|$3,032
|$2,870
|$3,367
|$3,188
|$23,076
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,617
|$8,613
|$7,847
|$10,863
|$8,397
|$53,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Outback SUV 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$757
|$783
|$810
|$839
|$3,921
|Maintenance
|$427
|$857
|$547
|$2,560
|$1,010
|$5,402
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$137
|$328
|$482
|$946
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,278
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,449
|Financing
|$1,656
|$1,332
|$986
|$617
|$223
|$4,813
|Depreciation
|$8,003
|$2,285
|$2,163
|$2,538
|$2,402
|$17,391
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,277
|$6,491
|$5,913
|$8,187
|$6,328
|$40,196
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Outback
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Subaru Outback in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Subaru Outback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2020 Subaru WRX
- 2020 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 BRZ
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020