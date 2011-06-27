Used 2016 Subaru Outback Consumer Reviews

I dare you to find a better car for the money! Charles , 12/06/2015 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 79 of 79 people found this review helpful Purchased '16 Limited edition of the Outback with just about everything the factory can install on it, plus a couple of dealer add-ons. It beat out the Hyundai Sante Fe Sport and Tucson, as well as the GMC Terrain. This car is comfortable given its off-road capability. It handles well on winding roads, and stops when you want it to stop. The Eyesight system works very well, and I absolutely love the rearview camera and cross-traffic warning system, especially in mall parking lots when next to tall suv's and pickup trucks. The entertainment system is a bit intimidating, but we are catching on slowly. The interior has leather appointments, making it easier to slid into and out of the vehicle with bulky winter clothing. Plus the additional clearance height means the seating is taller, making it easy to "climb" into and out. Pros include spacious interior (you don't feel cramped), the power rear gate, fuel economy, 10-way power driver seat, lots of interior storage cubbies and cup holders, and dash instrumentation. A couple of bothersome things to get used to: 1. door locks are not activated when car is put into or taken out of gear (get with it Subaru - first car in 25 years that I have owned that did not have that feature); 2. there is a lag in the transmission when switching from reverse to drive that requires you to stay on the brake pedal bit longer; 3. it takes a touch longer to get car moving when accelerating from a standing stop. The last two will resolve themselves over time as I get used to the vehicle. Overall we are very happy with the Outback, and look forward to driving it in all types of weather. It should be on your list of cars to test drive and evaluate. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Electrical drain Tom E , 08/07/2016 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 65 of 65 people found this review helpful No modern car should leave you stranded. After purchasing a brand new 2016 Outback Limited - the battery is completely drained in 13 days (with not using the vehicle). Dealer reports this is "normal!" WT_?!? That is NOT normal. I would have given higher ratings across the board had it not been for this crucial issue. You cannot park at the airport and go for a 2 week trip without getting stranded. Given this situation, if you buy one of these, also buy a 10mm wrench so you can disconnect the negative battery connection when you plan to take a trip. ... this is my wife's car, had it been mine I would have returned it - this is unacceptable. 2/8/17 Update: Returned from a trip and the OEM battery was depleted in 9 days. In multiple conversations with Subaru of America they have agreed to pay for a larger capacity battery. Prior to this vehicle ALL Subaru's use a Group 35 (640 CCA) battery, yet the vehicle is sold with a OEM Group 25 (only 550 CCA). Considering the vehicle has tons of electronics that is ALWAYS ON I'm dumbfounded that Subaru would roll these vehicles off the production line with such a small capacity battery. You either have to disconnect the battery (and it takes ~90 miles for the computers to fully reboot and restore all functions - like windows) or bring a jumper battery with you if you plan to park for any extended amount of time (even if the security system is not engaged). This remains unacceptable to me ... my wife isn't too worried about it. Costco carries the same batteries used by Subaru = Interstate Batteries. Costco carries the Group 35 for $75-80, or you can get the larger 700 CCA capacity 24F700 battery that has more lead to hold a charge longer - this is what I replaced the OEM with - I have not had a chance to test how long it will hold a charge when the vehicle is not in operation. What I would like Subaru to admit to is that the OEM battery is inadequate but they are not going to do that. It will take more than me complaining about this. Subaru is not alone, this is becoming more common across newer vehicles that have a lot of electronics you cannot turn off. BTW - none of this is mentioned in the owner's manual - and if it did, would you buy it? Overall - we are satisfied with the vehicle but not thrilled like we were and remain with the 1996 Subaru Legacy LSi Wagon (320,000+ miles), which remains my favorite = that's why it is 4 stars. The Outback is sturdy, reliable with the exception above, feels very safe, handles snow well, is comfortable, much bigger than the LSi, and competent. The electronic dash for the radio is difficult to use when driving as you cannot keep your finger in one place with the road bounce = I miss having actual knobs and being able to toggle between my favorite stations quickly and not having to look at the screen - thereby taking my eyes off the road. A good vehicle but I'm hesitant to purchase another because of the ability of the vehicle could leave me stranded - then again, perhaps any of the newer vehicles suffer the same fate. 2/9/18 update - no electrical problems with the larger battery. Last summer returned from a 2 week trip and the vehicle started fine with the battery attached. I don't know if that would have held true had it been for 3 weeks. I'm hearing either road noise from the tires or the transmission - a slight whining sound that we did not notice before - no change in driving behavior. Continue to average 25-27 mpg in mixed street/HWY driving. 8/10/18 update - no change from the last update. Average mileage has increased to 26-29 mpg. I used a trickle charger this summer to ensure the battery would not be drained. I still think Subaru should have a recall to replace the battery and submit a bulletin of the draining issue. 2/12/19 update - again no change from the last update. OEM tires are loud and are about half worn now (at 40k miles) - I look forward to replacing them when worn with some quiet tires (the 1996 Legacy wagon has Continental True Contact tires and they are fantastic - much better and quieter than the OEM's on the Outback). Car has not sat unused for more than a week in the past 6-months so I cannot report of the battery drainage is still a problem - I suspect it is as there would be no reason for an magical change. 8/13/19 update - Was out of town for 3 weeks and had a trickle charger on the battery to ensure the battery would not drain - this has worked - but this only works if you can add a trickle charger where you park for more than a week. OEM tires continue to be loud. Based on the wear pattern will need to replace by about 50k miles. 2/17/20 update - Ironically the Costco replacement battery started to fail and was replaced at cost by Costco. A weird thing we notice with the Subaru when you disconnect the battery is that it make take a day or two (or more) before you can control the passenger side window = very weird and inexplicable. Otherwise - same as before

Subaru Outback - flawless performance - Bob , 12/21/2015 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 64 of 64 people found this review helpful I have never even looked at Subaru's before becoming interested in one. After looking and driving virtually every other similar styled vehicle out there (small suv's/wagons) we decided on the Limited model pretty well loaded with most options available. Two weeks after buying we had an emergency 1,900 mile round trip come up. This vehicle never missed a beat entire trip, was very comfortable and I am well over 6' and about 265#. Didn't have much time to get used to the Subaru before having to leave so was not familiar with how everything worked, i.e. the navigation, radio system, lots of safety features but didn't take much to figure most of it out. We were in very heavy rains at end of trip and even in some pretty serious dust storms early in the drive. Have seen reviews indicating not enough power with the 4 cylinder but did not have any instance of not having sufficient power and did go up some pretty steep stuff. Acceleration while getting onto freeways and passing more than adequate. Some things hard to review at this time as no maintenance costs yet, purchase cost very good compared to other similar equipped vehicles we looked at. Obviously we have no idea of resale value at this time and warranty has not been used. Right now if we had it to do over again we would have purchased the exact same vehicle, seems to fit us perfectly. The dealer, Modesto Subaru has been excellent as has been the salesman, Ron Myers, who was able to answer all our questions well with absolutely no pressure at any time. Continued review after owning vehicle for slightly over 1 year now. Again, the Outback has been flawless and while the power is not like a turbo would be or 6 cylinder it is more than adequate for all our driving. Have got as high as 36mpg on a 200 mile round trip via highway and in town mileage when driving most of a tank has never been under 26mpg. Only maintenance costs have been for regular service which is only every 6 month's. Could not give 5 star on value as couldn't do that on any new car out there as simply all are expensive but would consider this Subaru a better value then any other vehicle in its class. Definitely worth anyone looking for similar type vehicles to test drive one to check them out.

A 98 out of 100 Edward , 01/03/2016 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) 52 of 52 people found this review helpful This is my first Subaru. I traded in a 2012 Genesis in for the Outback. The Genesis was great but living in the northeast, the rear wheel drive was a problem on snowy days. I could have gotten an all wheel drive Genesis but I couldn't justify the 54k it would have cost. (I prefer my vehicles loaded). So after doing much research I decided on that the Outback a closer look. And when I saw it at the auto show in NY, I was surprised by the interior quality. I have only put a little over 1100 miles on it so far and find only a few things that I believe should see improvement. While driving I rest my left knee against the door. It needs more padding. The next item is the gas fill door release.. I challenge the engineers to find it at night when you pull into a gas station. It is on the floor between the seat and the door rim. Invest a couple engineering dollars and either move it to an easily found point within the drivers reach. ERGONOMICS PLEASE. (Have the switch illuminated). The last thing I will knitpick about is the rear door button that you must engage to close the hatch. That should also be illuminated. My 3.6 is loaded. It was almost impossible to find a 6 to test drive, and I was happy that I finally found a dealer that had one I could road test. The 4 would be ok if you did mostly stop and go city driving, but if you have 3 adults in it and you are merging with traffic on the highway you may want to open the windows and start beating your wings. The engine needs a lot of help. The 6 is just great. The ride quality is almost as nice as my Genesis, and I believe it takes the bumps better. The interior is top notch. Very little wind noise. And I am happy to say that I am getting better MPG than are advertised. All in all I believe you would be hard pressed to find a better car for the money. BTW, I ordered the car on Sep. 2 and had to wait 14 week's to receive it. I hope your wait is less. I made them kick in extras for the inconvenience.