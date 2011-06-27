Used 2014 Subaru Outback Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outback SUV
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,777*
Total Cash Price
$15,467
2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,413*
Total Cash Price
$15,776
2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,534*
Total Cash Price
$21,190
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,806*
Total Cash Price
$21,808
2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,852*
Total Cash Price
$21,344
2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,048*
Total Cash Price
$16,086
2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,077*
Total Cash Price
$22,427
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,777*
Total Cash Price
$15,467
2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,908*
Total Cash Price
$17,478
2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,403*
Total Cash Price
$19,179
3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$37,815*
Total Cash Price
$18,406
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$691
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$3,669
|Maintenance
|$788
|$1,346
|$1,314
|$446
|$2,213
|$6,107
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$852
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,016
|Financing
|$832
|$669
|$495
|$310
|$112
|$2,418
|Depreciation
|$3,511
|$1,551
|$1,365
|$1,209
|$1,086
|$8,722
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,379
|$6,140
|$5,900
|$4,861
|$6,497
|$31,777
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$794
|$3,742
|Maintenance
|$804
|$1,373
|$1,340
|$455
|$2,257
|$6,229
|Repairs
|$492
|$572
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$869
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,036
|Financing
|$849
|$682
|$505
|$316
|$114
|$2,466
|Depreciation
|$3,581
|$1,582
|$1,392
|$1,233
|$1,108
|$8,896
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,547
|$6,263
|$6,018
|$4,958
|$6,627
|$32,413
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$5,027
|Maintenance
|$1,080
|$1,844
|$1,800
|$611
|$3,032
|$8,367
|Repairs
|$660
|$769
|$896
|$1,045
|$1,219
|$4,590
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,167
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,392
|Financing
|$1,140
|$917
|$678
|$425
|$153
|$3,313
|Depreciation
|$4,810
|$2,125
|$1,870
|$1,656
|$1,488
|$11,949
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,479
|$8,412
|$8,083
|$6,660
|$8,901
|$43,534
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$5,173
|Maintenance
|$1,111
|$1,898
|$1,853
|$629
|$3,120
|$8,611
|Repairs
|$680
|$791
|$922
|$1,076
|$1,255
|$4,724
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,201
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,433
|Financing
|$1,173
|$943
|$698
|$437
|$158
|$3,409
|Depreciation
|$4,951
|$2,187
|$1,925
|$1,705
|$1,531
|$12,298
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,814
|$8,657
|$8,319
|$6,854
|$9,161
|$44,806
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$5,063
|Maintenance
|$1,087
|$1,857
|$1,813
|$615
|$3,054
|$8,428
|Repairs
|$665
|$774
|$903
|$1,053
|$1,228
|$4,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,176
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,402
|Financing
|$1,148
|$923
|$683
|$428
|$155
|$3,337
|Depreciation
|$4,845
|$2,140
|$1,884
|$1,668
|$1,499
|$12,036
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,563
|$8,473
|$8,142
|$6,708
|$8,966
|$43,852
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$719
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$3,816
|Maintenance
|$820
|$1,400
|$1,367
|$464
|$2,302
|$6,351
|Repairs
|$501
|$583
|$680
|$794
|$926
|$3,484
|Taxes & Fees
|$886
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,057
|Financing
|$865
|$696
|$515
|$322
|$116
|$2,515
|Depreciation
|$3,651
|$1,613
|$1,420
|$1,257
|$1,129
|$9,071
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,714
|$6,386
|$6,136
|$5,055
|$6,757
|$33,048
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,320
|Maintenance
|$1,143
|$1,952
|$1,905
|$647
|$3,209
|$8,855
|Repairs
|$699
|$813
|$948
|$1,106
|$1,291
|$4,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,235
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,473
|Financing
|$1,206
|$970
|$718
|$450
|$162
|$3,506
|Depreciation
|$5,091
|$2,249
|$1,979
|$1,753
|$1,575
|$12,647
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,150
|$8,903
|$8,555
|$7,048
|$9,421
|$46,077
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$691
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$3,669
|Maintenance
|$788
|$1,346
|$1,314
|$446
|$2,213
|$6,107
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$852
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,016
|Financing
|$832
|$669
|$495
|$310
|$112
|$2,418
|Depreciation
|$3,511
|$1,551
|$1,365
|$1,209
|$1,086
|$8,722
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,379
|$6,140
|$5,900
|$4,861
|$6,497
|$31,777
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$805
|$828
|$853
|$879
|$4,146
|Maintenance
|$890
|$1,521
|$1,485
|$504
|$2,501
|$6,901
|Repairs
|$545
|$634
|$739
|$862
|$1,006
|$3,785
|Taxes & Fees
|$963
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,148
|Financing
|$940
|$756
|$559
|$350
|$127
|$2,732
|Depreciation
|$3,967
|$1,753
|$1,542
|$1,366
|$1,227
|$9,856
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$7,339
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,468
|$6,938
|$6,667
|$5,493
|$7,342
|$35,908
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$4,550
|Maintenance
|$977
|$1,669
|$1,629
|$553
|$2,744
|$7,573
|Repairs
|$598
|$696
|$811
|$946
|$1,104
|$4,154
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,260
|Financing
|$1,032
|$830
|$614
|$384
|$139
|$2,998
|Depreciation
|$4,354
|$1,923
|$1,693
|$1,499
|$1,347
|$10,815
|Fuel
|$1,517
|$1,562
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$8,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,390
|$7,614
|$7,316
|$6,028
|$8,056
|$39,403
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$926
|$4,366
|Maintenance
|$938
|$1,602
|$1,564
|$531
|$2,633
|$7,267
|Repairs
|$574
|$668
|$778
|$908
|$1,059
|$3,987
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,014
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,209
|Financing
|$990
|$796
|$589
|$369
|$133
|$2,877
|Depreciation
|$4,178
|$1,846
|$1,624
|$1,439
|$1,292
|$10,379
|Fuel
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$7,729
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,971
|$7,307
|$7,021
|$5,785
|$7,731
|$37,815
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Subaru Outback in Virginia is:not available
