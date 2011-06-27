  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2013 Subaru Outback
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,095
See Outback Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower256 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Special Appearance Packageyes
Popular Package #1Ayes
Moonroof and Navigation Systemyes
Moonroof Packageyes
Moonroof, Navigation System and EyeSight Systemyes
Side Sill Plates Packageyes
Popular Package #3yes
Base Modelyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,095
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
440 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,095
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on dashyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,095
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Anti-Slip Matyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Brown Leatheryes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Leatheryes
Leather Shift Knobyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Interior Illumination Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Mobile Internetyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Leatheryes
Illumination Package #2yes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,095
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,095
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Front Bumper Underguardyes
Rear Bumper Underguardyes
Cypress Green Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Hood Protectoryes
Brilliant Brown Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Caramel Bronze Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Twilight Blue Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Puddle Lightsyes
Popular Package #1Byes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Trailer Hitchyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Venetian Red Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Indigo Blue Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3647 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.3 degrees
Angle of departure22.2 degrees
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height65.8 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Brilliant Brown Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Off Black, leather
  • Warm Ivory, leather
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,095
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R17 98T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,095
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Outback Inventory

Related Used 2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles