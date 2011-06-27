  1. Home
Used 2013 Subaru Outback Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG262626
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg24/30 mpg24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/555.0 mi.444.0/555.0 mi.444.0/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG262626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 5600 rpm173 hp @ 5600 rpm173 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
Special Appearance Packageyesyesno
Popular Package #1Ayesyesyes
Moonroof and Navigation Systemyesyesno
Moonroof Packageyesyesno
Moonroof, Navigation System and EyeSight Systemyesyesno
Side Sill Plates Packageyesyesyes
Popular Package #3yesyesyes
Base Modelyesyesyes
Popular Package #2yesyesyes
All-Weather Package and harman/kardon Audio System and Moonroof Packagenonoyes
All-Weather Package and Moonroof Packagenonoyes
All-Weather Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
diversity antennayesyesno
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
440 watts stereo outputyesyesno
9 total speakersyesyesno
radio data systemyesyesyes
element antennanonoyes
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesno
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesyesno
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on dashyesyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Air conditioningnonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
simulated alloy trim on dashnonoyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesyesyes
Anti-Slip Matyesyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Brown Leatheryesyesno
Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Leatheryesyesno
Leather Shift Knobyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyesyesyes
Interior Illumination Kityesyesyes
Sunshadeyesyesyes
Mobile Internetyesyesyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyesyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Leatheryesyesno
Illumination Package #2yesyesyes
Rear Cargo Netyesyesyes
Sirius Satellite Radio Kitnonoyes
XM Satellite Radio Kitnonoyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Clothnonoyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Clothnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
leatheryesyesno
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
Front hip room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
Front Bumper Underguardyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Underguardyesyesyes
Cypress Green Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Hood Protectoryesyesyes
Brilliant Brown Pearl Body Side Moldingyesyesno
Caramel Bronze Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Twilight Blue Metallic Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yesyesyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryesyesyes
Puddle Lightsyesyesyes
Popular Package #1Byesyesyes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Coveryesyesyes
Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyesyesyes
Venetian Red Pearl Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Indigo Blue Pearl Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
Front track61.0 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.3 cu.ft.71.3 cu.ft.71.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3538 lbs.3538 lbs.3503 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.34.3 cu.ft.34.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.3 degrees18.3 degrees18.3 degrees
Angle of departure22.2 degrees22.2 degrees22.2 degrees
Length189.0 in.189.0 in.189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.2700 lbs.2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height65.8 in.65.8 in.65.8 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.139.7 cu.ft.139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.107.9 in.107.9 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Brilliant Brown Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Brilliant Brown Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Off Black, leather
  • Warm Ivory, leather
  • Ivory
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Off Black, leather
  • Warm Ivory, leather
  • Ivory
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
225/60R17 98T tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$29,395
Starting MSRP
$26,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
