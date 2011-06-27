  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2012 Subaru Outback
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Subaru Outback Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,695
See Outback Inventory
Starting MSRP
$26,095
See Outback Inventory
Starting MSRP
$28,995
See Outback Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG202424
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesnono
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg22/29 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/462.5 mi.407.0/536.5 mi.407.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG202424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower256 hp @ 6000 rpm170 hp @ 5600 rpm170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves241616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 6Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Popular Package #1Ayesnoyes
Moonroof Packageyesnoyes
Moonroof Package and Navigation Systemyesnoyes
Side Sill Plates Packageyesyesyes
Popular Package #3yesyesyes
Popular Package #2yesyesyes
All-Weather Package and harman/kardon Audio System and Moonroof Packagenoyesno
All-Weather Package and Moonroof Packagenoyesno
All-Weather Package and harman/kardon Audio Systemnoyesno
All-Weather Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
mast antennayesnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnoyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyesnoyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
440 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
9 total speakersyesnoyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyesnoyes
element antennanoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesnoyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on dashyesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesno
simulated alloy trim on dashnoyesno
simulated alloy trim on doorsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Anti-Slip Matyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Leatheryesnoyes
Ash Tray - Silveryesyesyes
Leather Shift Knobyesyesyes
Severe Weather Companionyesyesyes
Compartment Separatoryesyesyes
Interior Illumination Kityesyesyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyesyesyes
Ash Tray Holderyesyesyes
Cigar Lighter Kityesyesyes
Illumination Package #2yesyesyes
Ash Tray - Blackyesyesyes
Rear Cargo Netyesyesyes
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyesyesyes
Key Chain (STI)yesyesyes
Rear Side Compartment Cargo Netyesyesyes
Cargo Organizeryesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
110 Volts Power Outlet/Seat Rail Cover Kityesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyesyesyes
Key Chain (SPT)yesyesyes
Key Chain (Subaru)yesyesyes
Sunshadeyesyesyes
Mobile Internetyesyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Leatheryesnoyes
Base Modelyesyesyes
XM Satellite Radio Kitnoyesno
Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Clothnoyesno
Sirius Satellite Radio Kitnoyesno
Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Clothnoyesno
Bluetooth BlueConnect Kitnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leatheryesnoyes
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
Front hip room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
clothnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Euro-Style Marque Plate Stainless (STI)yesyesyes
Hood Protectoryesyesyes
Car Cover Bagyesyesyes
Valve Stem Caps (SPT)yesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Ruby Red Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yesyesyes
Popular Package #1Byesyesyes
6-Pair Ski Attachmentyesyesyes
Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frame (SPT)yesyesyes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyesyesyes
Euro-Style Marque Plate Matte Black (STI)yesyesyes
Bike Attachment Mounting Clamps - Roundyesyesyes
Matte Black License Plate Frame (STI)yesyesyes
Car Cover - Outbackyesyesyes
Front Wheel Holderyesyesyes
Caramel Bronze Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Valve Stem Caps (Subaru)yesyesyes
Kayak Carrier 5yesyesyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryesyesyes
Puddle Lightsyesyesyes
Hitch Mounted Bike Attachmentyesyesyes
Extended Roof Cargo Carrieryesyesyes
Matte Black Slim Line License Plate Frameyesyesyes
Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Ski Mounting Clampsyesyesyes
Side Window Deflectorsyesyesyes
Indigo Blue Pearl Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Roof Mounted Single 5 Bike Attachmentyesyesyes
Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frame (STI)yesyesyes
Bike/Kayak Mounting Clampsyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Undergroundyesyesyes
Matte Black License Plate Frame (SPT)yesyesyes
Fork-Mounted Bike Carrieryesyesyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryesyesyes
Heavy Duty Roof Cargo Basketyesyesyes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Stainless Steel Slim Line License Plate Frameyesyesyes
Cypress Green Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Sky Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Lift Kit Ski Attachmentyesyesyes
Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frame (Subaru)yesyesyes
Roof Cargo Carrieryesyesyes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Bumper Corner Moldings (2-Piece Kit)yesyesyes
Valve Stem Caps (STI)yesyesyes
Front Bumper Underguardnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Front track61.0 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.3 cu.ft.71.3 cu.ft.71.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3631 lbs.3510 lbs.3538 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.34.3 cu.ft.34.3 cu.ft.
Length188.2 in.188.2 in.188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.2700 lbs.2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.139.7 cu.ft.139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.107.9 in.107.9 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Off Black, leather
  • Black
  • Warm Ivory, leather
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
  • Ivory
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Black
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
  • Ivory
  • Off Black, leather
  • Black
  • Warm Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
225/60R17 98T tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Starting MSRP
$26,095
Starting MSRP
$28,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Outback InventorySee Outback InventorySee Outback Inventory

Related Used 2012 Subaru Outback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles