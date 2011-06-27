Used 2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Side Sill Plates Packageyes
Protection Package 1Ayes
Power Moonroof Package and Navigation Systemyes
Power Moonroof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
440 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Rear Side Compartment Cargo Netyes
Leather Shift Knobyes
Interior Illumination Kit/Adapter Harnessyes
110 Volts Power Outlet/Seat Rail Cover Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Side Sill Plates and Adapter Harnessyes
Compartment Separator/Dog Guardyes
Illuminated Side Sill Plates & Interior Packageyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Mobile Internetyes
Media Hubyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Popular Equipment Group 1Ayes
Popular Equipment Group 1Byes
Popular Equipment Group 3Byes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Convenience and Protection Group 1Ayes
Rear Chrome Gate Trimyes
Convenience and Protection Group 1Byes
Cypress Green Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Hood Protectoryes
Sky Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Caramel Bronze Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Splash Guardsyes
Ruby Red Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Azurite Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Puddle Lightsyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Popular Equipment Group 2Cyes
Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Steel Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Popular Equipment Group 2Ayes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3564 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Length188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Steel Silver Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Azurite Blue Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Ruby Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Black
  • Warm Ivory, leather
  • Off Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/60R17 98T tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
