Used 2007 Subaru Outback Consumer Reviews
The quality and love are gone!
I previously owned a '97 Outback, so when I got a deal on the '07 I was excited at first. I liked the high ground clearance, more horsepower, larger fuel tank, and roomy interior. Then I noticed the still weak fuel efficiency, cheap knobs, cheap and hard to clean interior fabric, and door windows that catch (like my '97). This was nothing when my head gasket went at 97.5 k miles, like my '97 head gasket that went at 105 k. Subaru said they fixed this, but too many others have had the same problem. It's inexcuseable. I think Subaru have lost their quality, and owe all of us the cost of the repair for their poor design. Next time I'm looking for another brand of car.
Seriously reconsidering buying another Subaru
A little history, may family has owned Subarus since the 1980s and absolutely love them. Bought this 07 Outback in 2010 with 100K miles. Ran like a top for a year with just the basic maintenance, oil changes, etc. Timing belt needed to be replaced, which was expected. Then we've had problems ever since. Had to replace the Head gaskets, leaking on the coolant side, which blew a hole in radiator, fixed that. Then the car wouldn't start intermittently, turned out to be a bad O-ring on the fuel pump. Had to replace all struts as tires wore at an angle. changed O2 sensors, catalytic converter still needs to be replaced, CEL still on. Extremely Disappointed with Subarus reliabilty on this vehicle.
Excellent Vehicle
Purchased a 2007 LL Bean H6 Outback earlier this month, couldn't be happier. Build quality is excellent. More than enough power with H6 and auto transmission. Have used both heater and A/C in temp extremes, it works especially well. Large 2-stage sunroof lets in lots of light. Handling is very snug and car is controllable at its limits. Very pleased with the car overall.
SAFETY FIRST
I was hit head on by a drunk driver going about 50 mph. I just got my Subaru two months earlier, and if it weren't for that car and the grace of God, I'd be dead. I want another one just like it. The safety features worked very well, and kept all of us from being seriously injured. Consider this type of car as one of your top picks. And NO, I do not represent Subaru. This report is straight from the heart.
Very nice car, but a bit cramped interior
Bought it a month ago. Very nice car. Drives very well, 175 hp four is more than adequate. Got about 22 MPG on mixed driving. Rear seats are tight I am 61 and do not have enough leg room. Front seats are too narrow my 97 Camrys seats are 2 wider. Right front seat is too low. I'd also like more storage areas; with two cups in front cup holders and glasses in the dash compartment I do not have a place for my cell phone. If front belt is unbuckled tones do not shut up that is the most annoying feature in this car! I have to buckle up moving the car on driveway or a parking lot. Overall great vehicle, very reliable per CR, looks & runs great, 4 wheel drive is a plus.
Sponsored cars related to the Outback
Related Used 2007 Subaru Outback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ