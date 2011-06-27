Used 2007 Subaru Outback Consumer Reviews

The quality and love are gone! bobg04 , 10/18/2013 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I previously owned a '97 Outback, so when I got a deal on the '07 I was excited at first. I liked the high ground clearance, more horsepower, larger fuel tank, and roomy interior. Then I noticed the still weak fuel efficiency, cheap knobs, cheap and hard to clean interior fabric, and door windows that catch (like my '97). This was nothing when my head gasket went at 97.5 k miles, like my '97 head gasket that went at 105 k. Subaru said they fixed this, but too many others have had the same problem. It's inexcuseable. I think Subaru have lost their quality, and owe all of us the cost of the repair for their poor design. Next time I'm looking for another brand of car. Report Abuse

Seriously reconsidering buying another Subaru bigoske , 05/21/2015 2.5i Basic 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful A little history, may family has owned Subarus since the 1980s and absolutely love them. Bought this 07 Outback in 2010 with 100K miles. Ran like a top for a year with just the basic maintenance, oil changes, etc. Timing belt needed to be replaced, which was expected. Then we've had problems ever since. Had to replace the Head gaskets, leaking on the coolant side, which blew a hole in radiator, fixed that. Then the car wouldn't start intermittently, turned out to be a bad O-ring on the fuel pump. Had to replace all struts as tires wore at an angle. changed O2 sensors, catalytic converter still needs to be replaced, CEL still on. Extremely Disappointed with Subarus reliabilty on this vehicle. Report Abuse

Excellent Vehicle BuffFan , 11/22/2006 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2007 LL Bean H6 Outback earlier this month, couldn't be happier. Build quality is excellent. More than enough power with H6 and auto transmission. Have used both heater and A/C in temp extremes, it works especially well. Large 2-stage sunroof lets in lots of light. Handling is very snug and car is controllable at its limits. Very pleased with the car overall. Report Abuse

SAFETY FIRST JG , 01/14/2007 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I was hit head on by a drunk driver going about 50 mph. I just got my Subaru two months earlier, and if it weren't for that car and the grace of God, I'd be dead. I want another one just like it. The safety features worked very well, and kept all of us from being seriously injured. Consider this type of car as one of your top picks. And NO, I do not represent Subaru. This report is straight from the heart. Report Abuse