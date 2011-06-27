  1. Home
Used 2004 Subaru Outback Wagon Consumer Reviews

5(63%)4(24%)3(9%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.5
71 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Mountain lion/Battle tank

Ashwin, 03/20/2009
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

This is the best AWD money can buy, I am so used to it now whenever I drive any other car it is always a comparison to an outback and everything else is disappointing, I specially like the solidly build chassis and suspension, wish there was little less body roll, I drove this car uphill in 1.5 feet of snow and it was like driving a battle tank, I love the sure footed handling, I tried a 4 wheel drive Passat and Volvo, BMW, Jeep, etc and nothing performs like it, I drove it in the mountains in Catskill all winter, I found many jeep 4x4 stuck in the same tracks as mine, love the robust engine. Cross country trip was so comfortable, no problems so far, I am at 100000 miles, VDC should be standard.

6 Years Old and 125k miles

CT Dave, 05/04/2010
41 of 43 people found this review helpful

This car has been a workhorse, grocery getter, commuter car, and family truckster for us. It still runs great and we hope to get 200k out of it. The exterior has held up well. The car has been dependable.

4 vs 6

weldonm, 09/08/2003
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

If you think the 2.5 is what you want, don't drive the H6-3.0. We drove both, no doubt about it, the H6-3.0 is heads and shoulders above the 2.5. The Special edition is very well equipped and has plenty of spunk. The vehicle is solid and handles as well as any I've tried. We are very pleased with the quality and we look forward to snowy weather.

Noisy low mileage sub

leon, 04/16/2010
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

This sub is fun to drive and responsive, but it gives very low mileage as compared to our sienna awd which gives 23+ mi/hwy; the side mirror makes swooshing sound and suspension --the thug sound. I only have 40,000 miles to date.

Good for snow, but thirsty and noisy

Raj, 04/27/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is a fairly spacious little wagon that works well for our family of four and dog. The car shines in the snow, which we've had plenty of the last two winters. The reliability has not been so impressive - frozen calipers, broken primary pulley - and the clutch is pitifully heavy. The engine is torquey but thirsty - lots of sub-20 mpg tanks around town this winter. During the summer, I dream of selling the thing, but it's effectiveness in the snow keeps it in the family (for now).

