Used 2004 Subaru Outback Wagon Consumer Reviews

Mountain lion/Battle tank Ashwin , 03/20/2009 20 of 20 people found this review helpful This is the best AWD money can buy, I am so used to it now whenever I drive any other car it is always a comparison to an outback and everything else is disappointing, I specially like the solidly build chassis and suspension, wish there was little less body roll, I drove this car uphill in 1.5 feet of snow and it was like driving a battle tank, I love the sure footed handling, I tried a 4 wheel drive Passat and Volvo, BMW, Jeep, etc and nothing performs like it, I drove it in the mountains in Catskill all winter, I found many jeep 4x4 stuck in the same tracks as mine, love the robust engine. Cross country trip was so comfortable, no problems so far, I am at 100000 miles, VDC should be standard. Report Abuse

6 Years Old and 125k miles CT Dave , 05/04/2010 41 of 43 people found this review helpful This car has been a workhorse, grocery getter, commuter car, and family truckster for us. It still runs great and we hope to get 200k out of it. The exterior has held up well. The car has been dependable. Report Abuse

4 vs 6 weldonm , 09/08/2003 15 of 16 people found this review helpful If you think the 2.5 is what you want, don't drive the H6-3.0. We drove both, no doubt about it, the H6-3.0 is heads and shoulders above the 2.5. The Special edition is very well equipped and has plenty of spunk. The vehicle is solid and handles as well as any I've tried. We are very pleased with the quality and we look forward to snowy weather. Report Abuse

Noisy low mileage sub leon , 04/16/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful This sub is fun to drive and responsive, but it gives very low mileage as compared to our sienna awd which gives 23+ mi/hwy; the side mirror makes swooshing sound and suspension --the thug sound. I only have 40,000 miles to date. Report Abuse