Used 1992 Subaru Loyale Wagon Consumer Reviews

Not a bad car. Simon , 10/12/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Although this is a rather dependable veh, the biggest problem is the repair costs. The replacement parts for this car are insane. Many times mechanics, other than actual Subaru delears, are unable or unwilling to do the work due to the complexity of the design. For a low end automobile this not a good thing. Report Abuse

OK, but flawed sub_guy , 12/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The Loyale is a fairly decent car, but at this date in time, the 1992 is probably not for most. There are some stupid design flaws, most noticably that the catalytic converter is right next to the CV boot. The result is that I have had to replace the axle twice in the three + years I have owned it. Plus, old Subarus are notorious for leaking oil. No balls in 4cyl engine. Report Abuse

Bought new, cheap maint, good mileage mark u , 10/01/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought new and only thing other than maintenance is EGR valve and fixing oil leaks. 133k for clutch, 90k and 70k for brakes and 182,000 miles on it now. I live in hills and still average 30 mpg with 80% commuting. It does leak oil now but I don't want to spend the money at this point to fix them. Uses very little oil (1/2 qt to change) very practical 4WD. It does go through CV boots. Only current problem is that I need to seem to run thinner oil for cold weather otherwise rattles top end on cold starts. Changed shocks and struts once - they are worn out now but still wears the tires evenly with all other original front end parts. Report Abuse