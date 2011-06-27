2020 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|30
|30
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/35 mpg
|27/35 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|499.5/647.5 mi.
|499.5/647.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|30
|30
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Torque
|176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 5800 rpm
|182 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|36.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|no
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|yes
|cornering lights
|no
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Popular Package #1
|yes
|no
|Tech Package 1
|yes
|no
|Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Keyless Access and Push-Button Start + LED Fog Lights + Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System
|yes
|no
|Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Keyless Access and Push-Button Start + LED Fog Lights
|yes
|no
|Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming HL Mirrors
|yes
|no
|Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirrors
|yes
|no
|Cargo Package
|yes
|yes
|Standard Model
|yes
|yes
|Tech Package 2
|no
|yes
|Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Heated Steering Wheel + Driver Focus (Distraction Mitigation System)
|no
|yes
|Popular Package #2
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|yes
|12 total speakers
|no
|yes
|576 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|no
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|hands-free entry
|no
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|no
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Rear Bumper Protector Mat
|yes
|yes
|Trunk Cargo Hook
|yes
|yes
|Ash Tray - Silver
|yes
|yes
|CD Player
|yes
|yes
|Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgrade
|yes
|no
|Wireless Charger
|yes
|yes
|Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass
|yes
|no
|Woodgrain Interior Trim Kit
|yes
|yes
|LED Upgrade - Dome Light
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Organizer
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|yes
|no
|Rear Seat Cover
|yes
|yes
|Remote Engine Starter - Push Start
|yes
|yes
|Fog Light Kit
|yes
|no
|Rear Seatback Protector
|yes
|yes
|Sunshade
|yes
|yes
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|yes
|yes
|Remote Engine Starter - Key Start
|yes
|no
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|Ash Tray Holder
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|yes
|Ash Tray - Black
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|clock
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Trunk Spoiler - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearl
|yes
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Crystal Black Silica
|yes
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Tungsten Metallic
|yes
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Tungsten Metallic
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearl
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Tungsten Metallic
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks - Alloy
|yes
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearl
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica
|yes
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Abyss Blue Pearl
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Side Window Deflectors
|yes
|yes
|Moonroof Air Deflector
|yes
|yes
|Splash Guads
|yes
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|yes
|Door Scuff Protectors
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Abyss Blue Pearl
|yes
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lighting
|yes
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Crimson Red Preal
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.1 cu.ft.
|15.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|190.6 in.
|190.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3502 lbs.
|3581 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.1 cu.ft.
|15.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|59.1 in.
|59.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|120.6 cu.ft.
|120.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|108.3 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|225/55R V tires
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|225/50R V tires
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
