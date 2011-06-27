  1. Home
2020 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,995
See Legacy Inventory
Starting MSRP
$29,745
See Legacy Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG3030
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)499.5/647.5 mi.499.5/647.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG3030
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves1616
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesno
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
cornering lightsnoyes
self-leveling headlightsnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Popular Package #1yesno
Tech Package 1yesno
Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Keyless Access and Push-Button Start + LED Fog Lights + Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation Systemyesno
Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Keyless Access and Push-Button Start + LED Fog Lightsyesno
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming HL Mirrorsyesno
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyesno
Cargo Packageyesyes
Standard Modelyesyes
Tech Package 2noyes
Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Heated Steering Wheel + Driver Focus (Distraction Mitigation System)noyes
Popular Package #2noyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
6 total speakersyesno
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
12 total speakersnoyes
576 watts stereo outputnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyes
rear parking sensorsnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
2 one-touch power windowsyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
hands-free entrynoyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyes
4 one-touch power windowsnoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Rear Bumper Protector Matyesyes
Trunk Cargo Hookyesyes
Ash Tray - Silveryesyes
CD Playeryesyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyesno
Wireless Chargeryesyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compassyesno
Woodgrain Interior Trim Kityesyes
LED Upgrade - Dome Lightyesyes
Cargo Organizeryesyes
Cargo Netyesyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesno
Rear Seat Coveryesyes
Remote Engine Starter - Push Startyesyes
Fog Light Kityesno
Rear Seatback Protectoryesyes
Sunshadeyesyes
Footwell Illumination Kityesyes
Remote Engine Starter - Key Startyesno
Cargo Trayyesyes
Ash Tray Holderyesyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyes
Ash Tray - Blackyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
bucket front seatsyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room42.8 in.42.8 in.
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.
clothyesno
leathernoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyes
driver seat thigh extensionnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.54.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
multi-level heatingnoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Trunk Spoiler - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyes
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearlyesyes
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal Black Silicayesyes
Trunk Spoiler - Tungsten Metallicyesyes
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal White Pearlyesyes
Body Side Molding - Tungsten Metallicyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyesyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Tungsten Metallicyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayesyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayesyes
Trunk Spoiler - Abyss Blue Pearlyesyes
Chrome Side Window Deflectorsyesyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryesyes
Splash Guadsyesyes
Trunk Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallicyesyes
Door Scuff Protectorsyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Abyss Blue Pearlyesyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightingyesyes
Trunk Spoiler - Crimson Red Prealyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Maximum cargo capacity15.1 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.
Length190.6 in.190.6 in.
Curb weight3502 lbs.3581 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.
Height59.1 in.59.1 in.
EPA interior volume120.6 cu.ft.120.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titanium Gray, cloth
  • Slate Black, cloth
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
  • Slate Black, leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
  • Warm Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
225/55R V tiresyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
All season tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
225/50R V tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Legacy InventorySee Legacy Inventory

