Used 2018 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

I think the knock others give any Legacy with the 2.5 engine needs to be challenged. I have found that I have plenty of power and can't understand why there are those reviews that call for more. It simply makes no sense. I have all the get up and go I'd ever want. The car is comfortable, quiet, and loaded with technology. The EyeSight system works flawlessly in every way and the interior is nicely appointed, giving the impression of a much higher priced luxury car. In fact, within the last couple of months, we rented a so-called "luxury" car while on a trip to the west coast. Our Subaru is a far better car in every way. I love the steering responsive LED headlights, and I love their auto dimming/brightening capability as well. The Harmon-Kardon sound system makes listening to media a total joy. The only knock is not having an extra inch to take the front seat back. I'm a big guy (6'4') and could use just a tad extra, but still, compared to competitors' cars, I can get in and out with much greater ease. The ride is quiet, braking is solid, yet not abrupt, and the AWD gives it superior handling characteristics.

I tested the new Camry, Accord, and Sonata before deciding to purchase the Subaru Legacy. There were many reasons that included overall value, safety, performance, and reliability. In addition, the Harmon-Kardon sound system is superior to all of the other offerings. While I am still breaking the car in, I am getting better MPG than I anticipated, and the safety features give me great security while on the roadway where no one is paying attention anymore. I was told that the base 2.5 engine was not very energetic, but I have not found that to be the case. The base engine is very peppy and I have no problems merging into traffic in the DC metro area.

If you are shopping for a classy, updated, contemporary sedan, look at the 2018 Subaru Legacy limited. I'm coming from a 2015 Legacy which I liked very much. This 2018 Legacy has a much tighter suspension and quicker handling. It has good acceleration quite acceptable for everyday routine driving. I was also impressed that road highway noise has been reduced over my 2015 Legacy. However, I am really disappointed with the seat comfort. The seats are extremely hard so be prepared for back and leg pain on long trips. I did not pick this up on the test drive unfortunately. It was discovered on my first hour long trip. About 30 minutes into the trip, my rear went numb all the way down through my right foot. The leather looks very nice, but buyer beware of the hard seats. Update: 2019. After driving this car for a year, the seat is more acceptable/comfortable. I'm being very critical, but I wish there was less road noise on the interstate. Braking is great. I like the eyesight feature. Pretty nice care overall.

So my first Legacy was a 2015. Leased that one since I never had a Subaru before and wasn't sure I would like it. Well I did and decided to buy my next one (can't beat 0% financing). On paper this is the perfect car for me. Live in North Idaho now and needed AWD. For the price and features I don't think there is a better value out there.For a fully loaded 2.5 Limited Legacy with Eye Sight Pkg for around $30k....is not bad at all. They did enough with 2018 Legacy compared to 2015 Legacy to make me feel I got a better car than the 2015 I traded in. Some of the new features I like in the 2018.... LED lighting (including headlights), auto high beams, lane keep assist, 8" screen, Tom Tom navigation, new multimedia interface, CarPlay, 2 usb power ports in the rear, rear braking assist, predictive guide lines on the reversing camera, better blindside notification, tire pressure monitor showing each individual tire's air pressure, stitching on dash, smaller steering wheel with updated controls, overall updating of interior and exterior. Some things that I didn't like in the 2015 that they didn't change in 2018.... the tires that come on this car still suck (especially in the snow), location of front usb power ports can be a pain to hook up a power cable, seats could use some more padding. I am getting a over 30 mpg in mixed spirited driving...not bad for an AWD car in my opinion. Handles pretty good but is better with better tires. Acceleration is surprising decent for a four liter. Safety wise, I don't know of a car with more safety features at this price point. If you are looking for an AWD car with pretty much every safety feature available today, that gets good gas mileage, is a great value with a pretty decent look to it.....this is your car in my opinion, just change out the tires.