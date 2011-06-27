Used 2017 Subaru Legacy Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Legacy Sedan
2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,621*
Total Cash Price
$18,293
2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,158*
Total Cash Price
$24,570
2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,962*
Total Cash Price
$17,934
3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,476*
Total Cash Price
$25,287
2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,488*
Total Cash Price
$24,749
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Legacy Sedan 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$735
|$758
|$780
|$804
|$827
|$3,905
|Maintenance
|$1,233
|$1,647
|$865
|$1,176
|$2,465
|$7,387
|Repairs
|$301
|$439
|$513
|$601
|$701
|$2,554
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,000
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,167
|Financing
|$983
|$792
|$585
|$367
|$132
|$2,859
|Depreciation
|$4,173
|$1,679
|$1,477
|$1,310
|$1,175
|$9,813
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,543
|$6,508
|$5,449
|$5,521
|$6,600
|$33,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,111
|$5,244
|Maintenance
|$1,656
|$2,213
|$1,162
|$1,580
|$3,311
|$9,922
|Repairs
|$404
|$589
|$689
|$807
|$941
|$3,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,343
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,567
|Financing
|$1,321
|$1,063
|$786
|$493
|$177
|$3,840
|Depreciation
|$5,605
|$2,255
|$1,984
|$1,759
|$1,578
|$13,181
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,818
|$8,741
|$7,319
|$7,416
|$8,865
|$45,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$811
|$3,828
|Maintenance
|$1,209
|$1,615
|$848
|$1,153
|$2,417
|$7,242
|Repairs
|$295
|$430
|$503
|$589
|$687
|$2,504
|Taxes & Fees
|$980
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,144
|Financing
|$964
|$776
|$574
|$360
|$129
|$2,803
|Depreciation
|$4,091
|$1,646
|$1,448
|$1,284
|$1,152
|$9,621
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,356
|$6,380
|$5,342
|$5,413
|$6,471
|$32,962
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Legacy Sedan 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,397
|Maintenance
|$1,705
|$2,277
|$1,196
|$1,626
|$3,408
|$10,211
|Repairs
|$416
|$606
|$709
|$830
|$969
|$3,531
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,382
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,613
|Financing
|$1,359
|$1,094
|$809
|$508
|$182
|$3,952
|Depreciation
|$5,768
|$2,321
|$2,042
|$1,810
|$1,624
|$13,566
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,192
|$8,996
|$7,532
|$7,632
|$9,124
|$46,476
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$5,283
|Maintenance
|$1,668
|$2,229
|$1,170
|$1,591
|$3,335
|$9,994
|Repairs
|$407
|$593
|$694
|$813
|$948
|$3,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,352
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,579
|Financing
|$1,330
|$1,071
|$792
|$497
|$178
|$3,868
|Depreciation
|$5,646
|$2,271
|$1,998
|$1,772
|$1,590
|$13,277
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,911
|$8,804
|$7,372
|$7,470
|$8,930
|$45,488
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Legacy
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Subaru Legacy in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2017 Subaru Legacy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019