Used 2008 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Legacy
4.7
112 reviews
Great Car until 85,000 miles, then it started to fall apart.

chk34kk, 09/28/2014
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I really tried to love Subaru and become a lifetime buyer of there cars. My 2008 legacy provided me with great awd traction, great highway mpg 30+, low maintenance costs. The negatives started at 85,000 miles, head gasket leak, end links failure provided very loud clunking noises, power steering pump wine, heat shield rattle at start up, door panel clunking, dashboard clunking. The problems started in June 2014 and by September I gave up on the car after I realized I have the dreaded Subaru head gasket leak. The car also became a rattle box inside after about 80,000 miles which surprised me. I planned on keeping the car to well over 100,000 miles. City mpg was also sub-par 17-19mpg.

Well researched decision

derekisaac, 01/07/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I rated the performance a 3 simply because their are better performing choices out there in a sedan. I wanted an AWD vehicle, but I also was looking to upgrade in mpg from my previous f150 4x4. My research had lead to me to the Subaru Legacy. I had never driven one or even sat inside one. This car gives the best bang for your buck if you purchase slightly used. I got a limited model 29k miles for 16995. Everyone that gets inside the car can't believe the features I got for the price tag. I've done a lot of research and nothing else compares. I wish the mpg was a bit better but I can live with all the features I get instead. The fun-to-drive factor is great despite the small engine.

Honest/ Informed Review

I Stewart, 02/26/2009
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

While the 3.0R boasts a larger engine and more hp, it actually has less lb/foot of torque than its 2.5GT counterpart; translating to 7 tenths of a second from 0-60. The acclaimed S/I drive is amusing, if not practical. In sport mode acceleration is noticeably boosted from intelligent mode. Paddle-shifting is also available in sport sharp, though its more burdensome than liberating. Paddle-shift levers, S/I drive console, and Navigation system all contribute to the impressive interior. Even after the romance fades, the controls are insightful and convenient. This car may be your best choice if: a. you drive in all-weather conditions b. you purchase used at a discount

The best kept secret, Suburu!

Theodore, 09/03/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Toyota and Honda is the only thing my wife had ever driven. But unlike myself she is utterly terrified of driving in the snow. She refused the idea of an SUV and neither Honda or Toyota offers an AWD alternative. I suggested a Suburu Legacy and she reluctantly test drove the Legacy 2.5I SE. She was hooked within the first 5 miles although we drove it another 50 before returning to the dealership. But the story doesn't end there. The snow would be the real test, after all, the AWD was the main reason for the purchase. Well, after 11 trips in mild to heavy snow she was convinced this was the best purchase she ever made in her life. Yup, in her life. Wow... For that she gives it a perfect ten!

Nice Car

John Marks, 05/31/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my Subaru Legacy about 3 months ago and I must say its a very great car for the price. I'ts the 4 cylinder Special Edition version. It has plently of power to merge on the highway and pass. It handles great at high speeds. I can only imagine what the GT version is like if this one has this much performance. I get 25mpg and thats 90% city driving. Highway I can get about 30mpg. I push it a lot since im a college student and love to accelerate. AWD is great in the rain, can't wait for the winter to really test it out again. Overall, great car and I would recommend it to anyone. Good quality all around.

