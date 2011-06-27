Used 2002 Subaru Legacy Wagon Consumer Reviews

Wonderful car Ownedlotsofcars , 05/20/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my 2002 Subaru Legacy wagon used in 2006. It has been sensational, reliable, fun to drive, easy to handle, just a fine automobile. Things I've had to repair: cooling system has a minute leak somewhere that was stopped with additive; moon roof stopped popping up but the sun roof (yes it's a double moon/sun roof!) works just fine, so the moon roof pop up hardware just needs to be re- engaged. I'm going to have to replace the head gasket soon, but I'm putting it off and putting up with the small leak stain I have in my garage. For a used car, though, it's hard to imagine a better buy. I'm a pretty assertive drive. I drive the crap out of this thing and it has never let me down. Report Abuse

My Second Subaru Sirstinky , 10/20/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this with 69k miles and so far I put a little over 1000 on it. My 1991 has 190,000 miles on it and still runs good so I got another one. So far so good. This is a very good-looking wagon. I love the awd. Good brakes and handling. It's not too loud inside (there's the common Subaru wind noise) and the ride is smooth. So far no head gasket issues, but the engine has a noisy lifter now when cold and the transmission could be better. Jerky shifts when cold, and it upshifts/downshifts slowly when you need it to. The interior looks good and is solidly-built. Not many squeaks or rattles for 70K miles. Gas mileage bad in city driving 19-21 mpg. Report Abuse

she gave us 130K trouble-free miles kat2015 , 06/15/2014 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought our 2002 Legacy Wagon brand new in 2001. We have put almost 135K miles on her, and now she's burning/leaking about 1 quart of oil every 1000 miles. Mechanic tells us she has a cracked head gasket and unlike older Subarus, where you could simply put a new engine in the thing for about $1500, these models don't work like that and will require repair for about $2000. So we are shopping for a new car. Most likely another (our 3rd) Subaru, as we are addicted to AWD in the unpredictable northwest winters. Report Abuse

From Outback to GT giddyap , 03/16/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Through no fault of its own, a bad rollover accident in my Outback put us into the buyers market again. (lost our Outback, but we walked away) Went looking for another Subie of course! Test drove the 2002 Outback, Forrester and finally the GT. Hands down it was the GT!! With my daily commute of 90 miles (1/3 of the trip on mountain roads) I was glad to switch. The GT handles hair-pin curves and tight situations beautifully. Don't test drive a GT if you don't want to own one. Report Abuse